* Bernanke says Fed will keep accommodative policy for now
* U.S. crude oil stocks fall 9.9 mln barrels last week-EIA
* Brent/WTI spread at lowest since December 2010
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, July 11 Brent crude steadied around
three-month highs on Thursday, supported by expectations the
Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus programme to aid the U.S.
economy, while a sharp decline in crude inventories lifted U.S.
oil to near 16-month peaks.
West Texas Intermediate crude has narrowed its price gap
with Brent to the smallest since December 2010 after U.S. data
showed the biggest two-week decline on record in crude
stockpiles, reflecting strong demand in the world's top oil
consumer.
Oil prices were supported by the dollar's slump after
minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed many of its
policymakers wanted more signs the U.S. job market is improving
before cutting bond purchases.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke also said the U.S. central bank
would continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy for
now given tame inflation and a still fragile labour market.
But given recent sharp gains, price movements in crude were
limited on Thursday. Other commodities including gold and copper
jumped about 2 percent.
"Previously there was an anticipation that we would see a
tapering of stimulus at the end of the summer, so that spooked
traders and we saw that steep drop in June," said Carl Larry,
president of Houston-based consultancy Oil Outlooks and Opinions
LLC.
"Now that we know it's going to start sometime at the end of
the year, it gives the economy some room to grow a little more,
and for that unemployment number to get down to around 7
percent, which is going to be good for oil demand growth here."
Brent crude for August delivery was little changed
at $108.45 a barrel by 0137 GMT after settling at $108.51 on
Wednesday when it touched a three-month top of $108.69.
U.S. crude was off 4 cents at $106.48 a barrel, after
peaking at $106.95 earlier, its highest since March 2012. The
front-month contract jumped nearly 3 percent in the previous
session, its biggest daily rise since May.
The gap between global benchmark Brent and the U.S.
benchmark CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $1.67.
Data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday
showed that U.S. oil stocks fell about 10 million barrels for a
second consecutive week, while refinery demand was at its
strongest in six years.
"We are finally seeing oil demand catch up with the economic
recovery in the U.S., this is putting upward momentum on oil
prices," said Larry.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
expects a stronger economy to boost world oil demand by 1
million barrels per day in 2014, the highest growth since 2010.
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Joseph Radford)