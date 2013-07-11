* Thursday 5-year anniversary of record $147.50 Brent price
* Brent/WTI spread widens to nearly $3
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. crude oil futures had the
steepest fall in three weeks on Thursday, retreating from a
15-month high as traders took profits on a three-week rally that
upended price spreads and reshaped the forward market.
Fears of an intensifying squeeze on crude oil supplies at
the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point have fueled a powerful
surge in U.S. crude versus Brent this month. That rally showed
signs of breaking on Thursday, with the Brent/WTI spread
widening to nearly $3 after touching $1.32, the narrowest since
late 2010.
The front-month spread settled at $2.82 per barrel.
News from the U.S. Midwest, including an apparent closure of
the Seaway pipeline that ships crude from Cushing to the Gulf
Coast, helped temper the squeeze fears. Also adding pressure was
the closure of one of two small crude distillation units for a
planned overhaul at BP's 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting,
Indiana, refinery, which will reduce inland crude oil demand.
By late afternoon, after market settlement prices were in,
flows on the Seaway pipeline had mostly resumed.
"The rally overextended itself and the market's been a
little overdone for some profit-taking," said Gene McGillian, an
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Those micro fundamentals followed an earlier macro report by
the International Energy Agency that said the North American
shale oil boom could spur the biggest rise in non OPEC supply
growth in decades by 2014, eroding the market share of OPEC
countries.
Front-month U.S. crude oil futures settled the day
down $1.61 per barrel, or 1.51 percent, at $104.91. The session
high of $107.45 was the highest since March 2012.
The front-month contract jumped nearly 3 percent in the
previous session, its biggest daily rise since early May. The
contract has gained $15 a barrel since June 28.
Brent crude oil futures ended the day 78 cents lower
at $107.73, after hitting $108.93, the loftiest since April 3.
Brent's strength has been underpinned by unrest in Egypt and
fears that a conflict there could spread elsewhere in the Middle
East, which pumps a third of the world's oil.
But most gains have been capped by worries that demand will
wane once geopolitical risks subside. Brent crude futures failed
twice in the last two sessions to settle above the 200-day
moving average at $108.52.
Recent highs are still much lower than prices on the same
date five years ago, when oil traded some $40 per barrel higher.
In 2008, global benchmark Brent traded at a high of $147.50 and
U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $147.27.
Thursday's price pull-back came one day after U.S. data
showed the biggest two-week drop on record in crude stockpiles,
while refinery production hit a five-year high.
The spread between U.S. gasoline futures and Brent crude oil
futures <0#LCO-RB=R> widened to $19.31 a barrel, its widest
since April 2. Brokers and traders said refineries were using
the spread as a financial hedge should refining margins fall.
Gasoline futures touched a fresh three-month high and
settled above $3 per gallon for the second time in as many
sessions. Gasoline had been trailing crude oil futures prices
and were due for a move up, brokers said.
The spread between August and September U.S. oil futures
CLQ3-U3 was off only slightly on Thursday after widening to a
contract high of at 97 cents in the previous session.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by
16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 360,000, the U.S. Labor
Department said.
The market is still "backwardated" meaning prompt month
prices are higher than those further out along the curve.
"The steep backwardation suggests supply scarcity, but that
is hard to reconcile with the reported crude oil stock
position," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity market
strategy at BNP Paribas in London.
Prices were higher earlier in the session on a weaker U.S.
dollar and after markets absorbed news from a speech by U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the central bank
would continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy.
(Additional reporting by Julia Payne in London and Luke
Pachymuthu; Editing by David Gregorio, Chris Reese and Peter
Galloway)