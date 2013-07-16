* Modest rise in U.S. retail sales offers cautionary
economic note
* U.S. crude, gasoline stocks, refinery runs seen dropping -
poll
* Police fire tear gas as protesters call for reinstatement
of Mursi
* Coming Up: U.S. API weekly crude stocks; 2030 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 16 Brent futures held near $109
a barrel on Tuesday as forecasts of a third straight drop in
weekly U.S. crude inventories raised hopes of a steady revival
in demand growth in the world's biggest oil consumer.
Confirmation later in the day of the expected fall may push
the U.S. oil benchmark to a new high for the year, but further
gains in the dollar may overshadow those numbers.
Brent crude rose in early trade as high as $109.22 a
barrel - just off a three-month high hit on Monday - and was
trading down 16 cents by 0402 GMT at $108.93.
U.S. oil slipped 27 cents to $106.05, down more than
a dollar from this year's high of $107.45 touched on July 11.
"If the (inventory) forecast is confirmed, we may see U.S.
futures rise above $108 a barrel and touch a new high for the
year," said Ryoma Furumi, a commodity sales manager at Newedge
in Tokyo. "But without any other fundamental factors, broader
macroeconomic data and numbers will influence oil for today."
Data continues to be mixed, however, with U.S. retail sales
rising less than expected in June, while a separate report
showed factory activity in New York state accelerating in
July.
Investors are for now sticking with the view that the
Federal Reserve will start reducing its bond buying this year
and scrap it by mid-2014, with no surprises expected from
Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on Wednesday.
The dollar held to a moderate recovery from last week's
sell-off, helping to cap any further upward moves in oil. A
strong greenback makes it more expensive for holders of other
currencies to buy dollar-denominated commodities and usually
pressures prices lower.
US INVENTORIES
U.S. commercial crude stocks likely fell 2 million barrels
on average for the week ended July 12, a Reuters poll of eight
analysts showed.
U.S. crude inventories plunged 20 million barrels over the
previous two weeks, the deepest two-week draw on record, Energy
Information Administration data showed on July 10. Inventories
at the Cushing hub have also dropped to the lowest this year.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) will
release its stockpile report later on Tuesday, which will be
followed by data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy
Information Administration (EIA) a day later.
Oil futures are also still drawing support from concerns
over supply disruption as investors watch the unfolding regime
change in Egypt, where police fired tear gas on Monday at Cairo
protesters calling for the reinstatement of the ousted Islamist
president, Mohamed Mursi.
"Geopolitical tensions have been put aside somewhat, but
they are always running in the back of the mind of people,"
Furumi said. "It won't take long for these worries to come to
the forefront."
Brent seems to be forming a peak around $109.51 as indicated
by its wave pattern and the hourly RSI, while a bullish target
of $109 has been established for U.S. oil, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)