By Nicolas Medina Mora Perez
NEW YORK, July 16 Brent crude edged higher on
Tuesday as U.S. gasoline surged to four-month highs due to
refinery problems during summer driving season and rising prices
for ethanol credits.
A spate of refinery outages across the United States over
the past week has helped push U.S. RBOB gasoline futures up
nearly 15 percent so far in July, while government data showed
demand rising faster than expected.
North Atlantic Refining confirmed it was in the midst of
repairs at a sulphur recovery unit at its 115,000 barrel per day
Come By Chance refinery in Newfoundland, Canada, which were
expected to be completed early next week.
Traders said gasoline prices also got a lift from a spike in
prices for ethanol credits, required by companies who make
gasoline for U.S. consumption to comply with mandated renewable
fuels requirements.
Prices for the credits have surged 30 cents this month and
were trading above $1.30 a gallon on Tuesday due to concerns
about a potential shortfall this year.
"Gasoline continues to move higher, it doesn't look like it
has lost momentum, and I think we have probably further advances
in front of us, though it does look vulnerable to a correction,"
said Gene McGillian, analyst, Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Since July 10, the front-month RBOB gasoline futures
contract has traded over 70 on the relative strength index, a
sign technicians say indicates a commodity may be overbought.
RBOB gasoline futures rose more than 3 cents to
settle at $3.1343 a gallon, the highest settlement since March
15.
Brent crude for August traded up 31 cents to settle
at $109.40 a barrel, the highest settlement since April 2.
U.S. crude oil closed down 32 cents at $106.00 a
barrel. The decline brought it back near 70 on the relative
strength index. The front month contract has been trading at or
above 70 since July 5.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R traded as low as
$2.32 a barrel, before swinging back out to $3.40 a barrel at
the settlement.
Trading volumes were light, with U.S. crude 18 percent below
its 30-day average near 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT). Brent volumes
were about 15 percent below that average.
Traders waiting for U.S. weekly inventory data. A Reuters
poll of analysts forecast a 2 million-barrel drop in crude
inventories for the week to July 12, while gasoline stockpiles
were seen down 500,000 barrels.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude
oil inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels last week, while
stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma declined by 880,000 barrels.
Gasoline stockpiles rose by 2.6 million barrels in the week
to July 12, according to the API. The market will now await data
from the same week from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration due out on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430
GMT).
(Additional reporting by Matthew Robinson in New York; Simon
Falush in London; and Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by
Chris Reese, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)