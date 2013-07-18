* Bernanke tells Congress Fed flexible on bond buying
* Dollar holds modest gains, Asian shares near 5-week high
* U.S. crude stocks fall for third week, gasoline
inventories rise
* Coming Up: Bernanke testifies before Senate Committee;
1430 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 18 Brent futures slipped on
Thursday on the back of a stronger dollar, but held above $108 a
barrel as a drawdown in U.S. stockpiles for a third week buoyed
hopes of a steady revival in demand growth.
The U.S. dollar held on to overnight gains as Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke pledged to keep monetary policy accommodative for
the foreseeable future, weighing on commodity prices.
But oil was underpinned by the fall in stockpiles after data
showed refiners in the United States consumed the highest amount
of crude since August 2005.
Brent crude traded 11 cents lower at $108.50 a
barrel by 0218 GMT, after rising to a high of $108.70 and
settling up 47 cents. U.S oil fell 13 cents to $106.36.
"The sharp drawdown in inventories is a big factor for oil
markets as it shows refiners in the United States are processing
more crude," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at
Newedge Japan. "With the Fed continuing with its stimulus, there
is a lot of money to invest in oil and other commodities. There
are not many sellers, but many buyers."
U.S. crude oil inventories slumped almost 7 million barrels
last week, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA), adding to the near 20 million barrel draw
in the two previous weeks.
The data showed U.S. refineries consumed the highest amount
of crude oil since August 2005 - a net input of 16.23 million
barrels per day (bpd). U.S. capacity to refine crude remained
close to all-time highs reached in April. Last week, the
capacity was at 17.814 million bpd, slightly under the peak of
17.819 million bpd.
The successive drawdown in U.S. stocks, and expectations
that the world's biggest oil consumer is on track for a steady
economic recovery, will help push U.S. oil to $110 a barrel by
the end of the month, Newedge's Hasegawa said. Brent will be
about $2 more expensive than the U.S. benchmark, he said.
BERNANKE
Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank still
expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase program
later this year, but he left open the option of changing that
plan if the economic outlook shifted.
While sticking closely to a timeline to wind down the bond
buying that he first outlined last month, Bernanke went out of
his way to stress that nothing was set in stone.
His comments helped push Asian shares up to a near five-week
high, adding on to the gains U.S. stocks made overnight.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)