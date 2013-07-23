* Weaker greenback supports dollar-denominated oil
* Libya oil export halt, new clashes in Egypt support prices
* Coming up: API weekly inventory data at 2030 GMT
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 23 Brent crude futures hovered
above $108 on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar as investors
waited for U.S. crude oil inventory data for further clues on
the outlook for demand in the world's largest oil consumer.
Threats to supply in the Middle East and North Africa also
supported prices, with new clashes in Egypt and a halt in oil
exports from eastern Libya after protests.
Brent crude oil futures had gained 10 cents to
$108.25 a barrel by 0247 GMT.
U.S. crude increased by 11 cents to $107.05 after pulling
back sharply on Monday from last week's 16-month high as traders
sold to lock in profits.
"There hasn't been much change in the oil market this
morning and it is holding firm. One aspect of that is the U.S.
dollar which is clinging on to losses, together with the fact
that the market is waiting for more insight," said Ric Spooner,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
The dollar index, which tracks the unit's performance
against a basket of major currencies, stood around one-month
lows following a 0.5 percent fall on Monday. A weaker greenback
makes dollar-priced oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.
"The U.S. production and inventory figures are going to be
very interesting this week as the market is looking for gasoline
refinery runs to continue improving and for crude oil
inventories being drawn down," Spooner said.
U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles likely fell for the
fourth straight week, a Reuters poll of seven analysts showed on
Monday.
The poll, taken before weekly inventory reports from the
American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday and the U.S.
Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA)
on Wednesday, forecast that crude stocks fell 2.4 million
barrels on average in the week ended July 19.
Europe's benchmark Brent crude kept its premium over U.S.
West Texas Intermediate, with the September CL-LCO1=R contract
trading $1.20 higher than its U.S. equivalent, after both
front-month crude benchmark contracts converged earlier this
week.
But providing some upside to U.S. oil prices, home prices
surged to a five-year high, suggesting the housing market
recovery remained on course.
PORT CLOSED
Protesters demanding jobs closed off the eastern Libyan port
of Zueitina for a sixth day on Monday, extending a halt in oil
exports, according to a senior oil industry source and to one of
the demonstrators.
Zueitina Oil Company pumps between 60,000 and 70,000 barrels
(bpd), but its terminal has the capacity to handle about 20
percent of Libya's crude oil exports.
Also increasing supply risks, the family of Egypt's ousted
Islamist president said on Monday it would take legal action
against the army as his supporters and opponents clashed in
street battles in central Cairo.
Any Middle East conflict raises worries of disruption to
oil-producing areas or shipments, although none has taken place
due to the Egyptian crisis so far.
