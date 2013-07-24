* China July flash HSBC PMI falls to 11-month low
NEW YORK, July 24 Oil prices fell on Wednesday,
dragged by weak manufacturing data from China, with U.S. crude
falling more steeply than Brent late in the session as traders
took profits on the spread between the two contracts.
Crude prices fell early, after data showed that activity in
China's manufacturing sector slowed to an 11-month low in July,
with faltering new orders pointing to weaker economic growth in
the world's No. 2 oil consumer.
The spread between international benchmark Brent and U.S.
crude swung wildly again on Wednesday. Brent's premium to U.S.
oil futures narrowed to 56 cents in early European trade, then
widened in the U.S. afternoon, settling at $1.80.
On Friday, the Brent-WTI spread swung to parity from near a
$6 premium for Brent at the start of July and over $23 a barrel
in February. Investors expect new U.S. pipeline capacity will
alleviate a glut of oil at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point
for the U.S. crude contract by shipping it to the Gulf Coast.
On Wednesday, Brent crude fell $1.23 to settle at
$107.19 a barrel. On Tuesday, Brent settled up 27 cents.
U.S. crude, also known as West Texas intermediate,
lost $1.84 to settle at $105.39, after ending 29 cents higher.
U.S. gasoline futures, however, held strong relative
to the drops seen in the oil contracts. Gasoline was off just
0.22 percent on the day to settle around $3.05 a gallon.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed gasoline
demand over the four weeks prior to July 19 rose by 3.1 percent
from a year ago. Gasoline inventories decreased by 1.8 million
barrels over the last week, according to the EIA, though they
remained toward the higher end of the seasonal average range.
"We did have increased fuel demand, which should be
supportive across the board and should provide a boost for the
market," said Gene McGillian, an analyst with Tradition Energy
in Stamford, Connecticut.
The EIA data showed U.S. crude inventories fell again last
week, off 2.8 million barrels. Over the past four weeks, crude
stocks were down nearly 30 million barrels, but analysts said
last week's draw was much smaller than massive declines earlier
in the month.
"It seems like the era of big, 10 million-barrel draws has
come to an end," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures for
Mizuho Securities USA Inc in New York.
CHINESE SLOWDOWN
THE HSBC/Markit PMI index, a preliminary version of which
was released on Wednesday, is a survey of companies that
measures the strength of the Chinese manufacturing sector. July
was the third straight month with an under 50 PMI reading, a
benchmark that indicates that the sector is contracting.
Many economists expect growth in the world's No. 2 economy
to slow, which could reduce demand for commodities and send oil
prices lower, especially that of international benchmark Brent.
Most economists say China is likely to see a gradual decline
in growth to about 7.5 percent this year. Yet Societe Generale
sees "a non-negligible risk that China could land hard, with
growth of less than 6 percent in 2013".
Michael Haigh, the French bank's head of commodity research,
said such a "hard landing" for China could force oil down to
around $75 per barrel. "The demand model suggests that Brent
would drop about 30 percent (or) approximately a $30 decline."
