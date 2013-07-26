* China slowdown, U.S. output weigh on oil
* Yemen, Iraq, Libya exports fall; South Sudan to halt
output
* North Sea Forties pipeline pumping rate cut by maintenance
* Dollar index struggles at one-month low
By Nicolas Medina Mora Perez
NEW YORK, July 26 Oil prices fell on Friday,
extending losses amid concerns over falling Chinese demand after
the world's second-largest oil consumer ordered factories to
reduce output over worries of excess capacity.
North Sea benchmark Brent crude fell as low as
$106.63 a barrel, heading for a second weekly decline after
touching a three-and-a-half-month high last week. U.S. oil
traded as low as $104.10, continuing to fall after having
reached a 16-month high of $109.40 last Friday. The fall in
prices eased through the day, but both oil benchmarks finished
the week with modest loses.
Earlier in the day, Chinese stock markets dropped after
China's industry ministry ordered companies across 19 industries
to close outdated capacity by the end of September.
The news from China overshadowed a report showing U.S.
consumer sentiment is at a six-year high.
"We have a shift in sentiment towards demand concerns
following Chinese economic data this week," said Carsten
Fritsch, senior oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "Oil
ought to be benefitting from the weaker dollar and strengthening
U.S. economy, but that is not the theme today."
Brent futures for September dropped 48 cents to
settle at $107.17 per barrel, after posting a 46-cent gain on
Thursday. U.S. light crude for September fell 79 cents to
settle at $104.70 a barrel. The North Sea benchmark's premium to
West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R held at $2.45.
Gasoline futures held steady, gaining 2 cents to
trade at $3.04 a gallon. Market sources attributed gasoline's
relative strength to concerns about tropical storm Dorian's
anticipated arrival early next week.
China's manufacturing activity hit an 11-month low in July
and its job market weakened, according to data from HSBC, adding
to concerns of slower demand growth in China.
U.S. crude output hit its highest since 1990 last week,
while crude inventories showed a much smaller fall in the week
to July 19 than earlier in the month, data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed.
SUPPLY CUTS, WEAK DOLLAR FAIL TO LIFT OIL
A weak dollar and supply disruptions across the world
offered some support to oil prices, but not enough to prevent
modest loses throughout the day.
The dollar hovered near a more than one-month low against a
basket of major currencies, a move that typically would
encourage investors to buy dollar-denominated commodities such
as oil.
The North Sea's Forties pipeline has cut pumping rates by
about 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) because of maintenance work,
tightening supply of the crude that underpins the Brent
benchmark.
In Iraq, crude exports will be cut by between 400,000 and
500,000 bpd in September due to maintenance at ports, while
Yemen's key export pipeline has been blown up by tribesmen.
Protests in Libya have also halted oil exports from a key
port, and South Sudan is set to stop crude output by Aug. 7 in a
dispute with Sudan.
Traders are eyeing protests in Egypt on Friday for any signs
that conflict will spill over into other countries in the Middle
East that could threaten oil supply.
