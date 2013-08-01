* Fed says will continue with stimulus
* U.S. GDP growth, private sector hiring beat forecasts
* China official PMI better-than-expected
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Brent crude futures rose
towards $108 a barrel on Thursday as economic data from the
United States and China brightened the outlook for demand in the
world's two largest oil consumers.
Investors were also encouraged as the U.S. Federal Reserve,
after a two-day meeting, showed no signs of reducing the
economic stimulus that has broadly underpinned commodity prices.
Brent crude oil futures had gained 26 cents to
$107.96 a barrel by 0629 GMT, after ending July with the largest
monthly percentage gain since August 2012.
U.S. crude futures climbed 60 cents to $105.63,
having settled nearly 2-percent higher the day before.
"The Fed has implied they are not rushing to shrink (their
stimulus programme), so that's given positive sentiment to the
market," said Tetsu Emori, a commodities fund manager at Astmax
Investments in Tokyo.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday said the economy
continued to recover but was still in need of support, offering
no sign it is planning to curb its bond-buying at its next
meeting in September. Any tapering could boost the U.S. dollar
and drag on assets denominated in the currency.
Data which showed U.S. private employers kept adding jobs in
July at the same rate as the month before, fuelled optimism over
the outlook for the U.S. economy.
In No.2 oil consumer China, official numbers showed
better-than-expected growth in factory activity, although a
private survey recorded the weakest reading since August 2012,
curbing oil price gains.
"While the positive official PMI data will provide support
to crude oil prices in the short-run, it does not alter our view
of slower growth in China and dampened oil demand, with the HSBC
PMI data continuing to contract," said Chen Hoay Lee, an
investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"As Chinese policymakers attempt to rebalance the economy
away from investment-and-export-driven growth towards
consumption-driven growth, we expect this to affect growth
adversely in the short-run," he said.
CRUDE STOCKPILES RISE
Gains in oil prices were also capped after a U.S. Energy
Information Administration report showed crude stockpiles had
unexpectedly risen.
Analysts said that should be bearish for crude, although
U.S. oil prices extended gains after the data.
The U.S. data also showed oil inventories at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery point fell for a fifth straight week to the
lowest since April 2012.
Brent got further support on concerns over supplies from the
Middle East and North Africa, with Libya's oil exports slumping
70 percent as some ports shut due to protests.
OPEC crude output hit a four-month low in July as unrest and
conflict in Libya and Iraq disrupted supplies, a Reuters survey
found on Wednesday.
