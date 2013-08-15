* Investors worry Egypt unrest could spill into producer
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Brent crude prices climbed
towards $111 per barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the
previous session on a drop in U.S. oil inventories and worries
over supplies from the Middle East and North Africa.
As a state of emergency was declared by the Egyptian
government following deadly clashes between riot police and
supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi, investors feared
that unrest could choke key supply routes such as the Suez Canal
or spill over into key oil producing nations.
"Egypt may not be a major oil producer but the Suez Canal is
an important gateway not just for oil flows but also for
commodities. If there is any disruption or if the violence
results in the shutting down of the canal, the impact will be
quite severe," said Carl Larry, president of Houston-based
consultancy Oil Outlook and Opinions.
"It's like dominoes - if Egypt falls you're going to have
ask yourself 'where next?'"
Front-month September Brent, which expires on
Thursday, was up 37 cents at $110.57 a barrel at 0114 GMT, while
U.S. oil rose 25 cents to $107.09.
"If the demand outlook is positive, then obviously any
threat to supply or actual disruptions are going to give oil
prices a big upside," Larry said, adding that recent economic
data had brightened the prospects for oil demand in the United
States, China and Europe.
Egypt's Suez Canal and ports were operating normally despite
the unrest gripping the country, shipping sources said on
Wednesday.
In OPEC nation Libya, the deputy oil minister said that
production had fallen to 600,000 barrels a day due to field
problems, while the Ras Lanuf terminal remained shut a day after
the state-run oil company had said it could not guarantee crude
deliveries in September because of labour unrest at export
terminals.
U.S. crude inventories fell 2.8 million barrels, with stocks
at Cushing, Oklahoma dropping for the sixth straight week to hit
their lowest level since March, 2012.
Data on Wednesday showed that the economies of Germany and
France grew more quickly than expected in the second quarter,
pulling the euro zone out of an 18-month recession.
