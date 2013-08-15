* Investors worry Egypt unrest could spill into producer nations

* U.S. jobless claims fall to six-year low

By Anna Louie Sussman

NEW YORK, Aug 15 Oil prices rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday and Brent hit a four-month high on fears that escalating violence in Egypt could affect the Suez Canal or spread across the Middle East, where supplies already face disruptions.

Hundreds of supporters of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood stormed a government building in Cairo on Thursday and set it ablaze, a day after the government declared a state of emergency following deadly clashes between riot police and supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi. Hundreds marched in Alexandria, Egypt's second-largest city.

While Egypt is not a major producer of crude oil, it is home to the strategically important Suez Canal and the Sumed pipeline. Investors fear the unrest could choke supply routes or spill over into oil-exporting neighbors.

"Disruptions at the Suez Canal are unlikely, but markets never move on what's likely. They move on fear," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

The Suez Canal and Egyptian ports were operating normally, shipping sources said on Thursday.

Front-month September Brent, which expired on Thursday, settled 91 cents higher at $111.11 a barrel, after earlier rising more than a dollar to $111.53, its highest since April 2. The more actively traded October contract rose 78 cents to $109.60.

U.S. oil rose 48 cents to settle at $107.33.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude closed the session at $3.78, after earlier increasing to $4.10, the widest since early July and close to its 50-day moving average of $4.29.

Oil prices rallied despite a weak performance in the U.S. equity markets, which saw their biggest fall since late June on Thursday in the wake of disappointing results from Wal-Mart and Cisco, and sturdy economic data that may set the stage for the Federal Reserve to scale back its stimulus soon.

"The push-pull has been the Egypt crisis and the Libyan oil outages versus the strong weekly jobless claims number, which is a negative for the market because it increases the chances of the Fed pulling back on easing sooner rather than later," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital, LLC.

"The status of Libya's output will continue to be closely watched and will likely be the difference maker for the market into the weekend."

WEATHER RISK

Libya has restarted refined-product exports from its largest refinery, Ras Lanuf, but most crude oil terminals including Es Sider, the biggest, remain blocked by protests, with exports still running at less than half of normal.

Libya's prime minister said on Thursday that the head of the protesters wanted to export oil independently of the state oil company, but warned the state would use any means necessary, including military action, to prevent such sales.

On Wednesday, the deputy oil minister said output had fallen to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to field problems, from a post-Gaddafi era peak of around 1.4 million bpd.

In Iraq, officials said the government was undecided about whether to carry out full maintenance on its Basra export terminal in September, creating more uncertainty. {ID:nL6N0GG1KB]

"As long as Libya does not return to exporting crude oil, it will be difficult for markets to significantly weaken. Run cuts will reduce some demand for crude oil, but run cuts are not a long-term solution to a supply disruption," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

"We now have to add for this weekend a weather risk as we are starting to get some candidates on the tropical front."

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that a weather disturbance in the Caribbean had a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, potentially affecting oil installations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Marathon oil said on Thursday it was evacuating non-essential staff from its facility in the Gulf of Mexico, though production had not been affected so far.