(Corrects weekly percentage change for U.S. crude in paragraph 5)
5)
* Syria-U.S. tensions rise on suspected chemical weapons
attack
* U.S. home data temper expectations of Fed tapering
* Investors trim bullish U.S. oil bets for 4th week in a row
- CFTC
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Brent crude extended gains
above $111 a barrel on Monday to a near five-month high as
rising tensions over a suspected chemical weapons attack in
Syria added to concerns of increased unrest in the Middle East
that could disrupt supply.
Oil prices also gained alongside equities after a steep drop
in U.S. new home sales on Friday tempered expectations the
Federal Reserve will soon reduce stimulus.
"The oil market is heading to an upside due to geopolitical
risks in the Middle East and positive equity markets," said
Tetsu Emori, a commodities fund manager at Astmax Investment in
Tokyo.
Brent crude for October touched $111.68, the highest
since April 2 and was at $111.20 a barrel, up 16 cents, by 0141
GMT.
U.S. crude for October delivery rose 46 cents to
$106.88 after a 1 percent drop last week.
Brent has risen in the past two weeks on tighter supply due
to disrupted output from the North Sea to Libya while positive
economic data from the euro zone and China last week improved
the outlook for fuel demand.
"Europe is recovering and China has probably hit bottom
already. That should support prices," Emori said.
In the Middle East, Egypt has seen its bloodiest civil
unrest in 60 years while the government of President Bashar
al-Assad in Syria is suspected of having launched a chemical
weapons attack on its own people. Libya is grappling with
regional unrest that has blocked its ports, the worst disruption
to its oil sector since the 2011 civil war.
Syria agreed on Sunday to let the United Nations inspect the
site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, but a U.S. official
said such an offer was "too late to be credible".
"With the Syrian government allowing the UN to inspect the
chemical weapons site to show the attack was in fact terrorist
driven and not government related, the likelihood of a U.S. led
military conflict remains unlikely, until at least more
information is shed on the matter," Timothy Radford, a global
analyst at investment firm Rivkin in Sydney wrote in a note.
In the United States, hedge funds and other money managers
continued to unwind a record net long position they had built in
July, regulatory data showed. Bullish U.S. oil bets were trimmed
for the fourth week in a row in the seven days to Aug. 20.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)