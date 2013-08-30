* British parliament says no to Syria strike
* Unrest in Libya continues to cripple crude output, exports
* Saudi Arabia to pump record crude volume in Q3 - PIRA
* Coming up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders weekly data;
1930 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Oil fell by more than 1
percent on Friday, pushing Brent below $114 a barrel, as fears
over supply disruptions in the Middle East eased slightly after
Britain said it will not join any military action against Syria.
Britain's decision was the latest setback to U.S.-led
efforts to punish Damascus over the use of chemical weapons
against civilians.
Brent crude for October slid to a low of $113.63 a
barrel and was down $1.25 at $113.91 by 0224 GMT, extending a
1.2 percent fall on Thursday.
U.S. crude for October delivery fell $1.50 a barrel
to $107.30 after hitting a low of $106.75.
"Crude prices may have overshot due to the unrest in the
Middle East," said Yusuke Seta, a commodity sales manager at
Newedge Japan. "We are still not sure when the U.S. will start
military action."
Investors also took the chance to book profits ahead of a
U.S. holiday on Monday, analysts said, after prices hit
multi-month highs earlier this week when the United States and
its allies mooted a military strike on Syria.
Oil prices are on track to rise for a third month since May,
supported by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply
disruption from the North Sea to Libya.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said earlier this
month that global supply disruptions reached 2.7 million barrels
per day in July, with many analysts estimating outages have
risen since then.
Libya's crude exports have shrunk to just over 10 percent of
capacity from three ports, out of a possible nine, as armed
groups have tightened their grip on its major industry.
Maintenance in Iraq in September is also expected to cut
supplies.
"Brent will be supported mainly due to supply disruption,"
Newedge's Seta said, although more oil from Saudi Arabia and the
possibility of an emergency oil stocks release by the
International Energy Agency capped price gains.
Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is set to
pump a record 10.5 million bpd of crude in the third quarter, to
help balance the market, U.S. energy consultancy PIRA said.
The International Energy Agency said on Thursday oil markets
were currently well supplied and did not warrant any action by
the West's energy watchdog despite a recent spike in prices.
"Market participants are starting to become a bit concerned
over higher oil prices and the potential impact on the recent
global economic recovery," ANZ analysts said in a note.
"We think this is a little premature, given markets are
adequately supplied and Saudi Arabia has enough spare capacity
to be able to supply the market if a major supply disruption
does occur."
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)