* Obama wins backing for Syria strike from key Congress
members
* Overall supply outages from Middle East and Africa at
above 3 mln bpd
* Sudan lifts threat to block oil exports from South Sudan
* Coming up: API weekly oil stocks; 2030 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Brent crude held above $115 a
barrel on Wednesday, near a week's high, as U.S. lawmakers
voiced support for military action on Syria, renewing jitters
over potential supply disruption in the Middle East.
President Barack Obama won the backing of key figures in the
U.S. Congress, including Republicans, in his call for limited
strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his
suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians.
Brent crude for October delivery was at $115.73, up
5 cents by 0213 GMT, following a $1.35 gain on Tuesday.
October U.S. crude futures fell 29 cents to $108.25 a
barrel after settling up 89 cents in the previous session.
"The U.S. is likely to take some action in Syria," Tetsu
Emori, a commodity sales manager at Astmax Investments in Tokyo.
"Oil prices should ratchet up."
Analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Societe
Generale expect Brent to rise to $120-$130 a barrel in a limited
strike situation, while a protracted war could boost oil by as
much as $50.
Oil prices at more than $120 could threaten the still
nascent global economic recovery, Emori said.
Syria is not a key oil producer but investors are worried
that a strike by Western forces against Syria could spread
unrest in the Middle East and disrupt its oil supply.
Markets are already coping with a supply loss from OPEC
producer Libya as strikes at ports and pipelines have shrunk
exports to around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) - less than a
tenth of capacity. Overall global outages from the Middle East
and Africa rose above 3 million bpd - some 3.5 percent of global
demand.
"It's not a small number. Even the increase in U.S. oil
production is not enough to cover," Emori said.
Sudan's decision to lift a threat to block oil exports from
South Sudan provided some relief, although Juba's output at
200,000 bpd remained lower than before the conflict shut its
entire production.
Oil supply has become as tight as when the International
Energy Agency (IEA) ordered a rare release of strategic oil
reserves during the civil war in 2011, raising talks of possible
action from the OECD energy watchdog.
U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline inventories likely
fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll of six analysts
showed.
Investors were also awaiting key jobs data from the United
States later this week for clues on when the Federal Reserve
will slow its massive bond-buying program.
The Fed's decision has been complicated by the potential
military strike on Syria that could upset global financial
markets, analysts said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)