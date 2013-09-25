* Obama pledges diplomacy with Iran; no Rouhani meeting
* Iraq boosts oil output, Libya ramps up exports
* EIA data shows a build of 2.6 mln barrels in crude stocks
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Crude oil prices edged lower
in choppy trading on Wednesday as comments from the Iranian
foreign minister revived hopes that talks over Tehran's nuclear
program could see progress, and as U.S. crude oil inventories
posted a large build.
A report that Iran's foreign minister wanted a "jump-start"
to negotiations sent Brent tumbling. Earlier, Brent climbed as
market participants expressed disappointment that U.S. and
Iranian leaders failed to meet or shake hands at the United
Nations on Tuesday.
"We're in this cycle where the market keys off of positive
or negative developments on solving the Iranian problem," said
John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
U.S. crude, also known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI),
fell in choppy trading. Prices seesawed back and forth after the
U.S. Energy Information Administration released its weekly
inventory data showing a 2.6 million barrel build in domestic
crude inventories.
Brent crude oil futures fell 32 cents to $108.32 a
barrel. Earlier, Brent rose more than $1 to reach a session high
of $110.09.
U.S. crude fell 47 cents to $102.66 a barrel in a
fifth day of losses. On Tuesday, U.S. crude hit a seven-week
low.
Brent's premium over U.S. crude stood at $5.66 at the close,
after widening out to $6.31, a move of more than $3 since the
spread dipped below $3 on Sept. 20.
"I think it's down to the Brent-WTI spread getting a little
ahead of itself. I expect there's some profit-taking here as we
head into the close," said Addison Armstrong, senior director of
market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
A rebound in supplies from Iraq and Libya and an assurance
by Saudi Arabia's oil minister that the market has enough supply
pressured prices, investors said.
"There is more oil coming from Iraq and Libya and a high
level of Saudi output," said Christopher Bellew, oil trader at
Jefferies Bache.
"There is also a lot of speculative length in the market
that has not been shaken out yet."
Iran has agreed to talks on its nuclear program with top
diplomats from six world powers on Thursday, including U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry, strengthening expectations that
Tehran's relations with the United States could thaw.
Distrust between the two sides was evident when a simple
handshake could not be arranged between U.S. President Barack
Obama and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of
the U.N. General Assembly.
Rouhani told CNN he did not meet Obama at the General
Assembly because the two sides "didn't have sufficient time to
really coordinate the meeting".
SUPPLY IMPROVES
Oil supply has improved as Iraq boosted output from its
southern oilfields after repairing a leaking pipeline, although
planned work continued to affect exports from OPEC's No. 2
producer.
Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi further allayed
supply fears when he said the market had enough supply and
prices were at a favourable level, affirming the willingness of
the world's top crude exporter to meet shortages.
Libya also ramped up oil exports this week, with several
tankers loading or fixed to load, after the country's western
oil fields reopened following strikes by a combination of armed
groups, oil workers, federalists and local activists.