* Iran says it wants to resolve nuclear row within months
* Western envoys tout deal on core of U.N. Syria draft
* EIA data shows a build of 2.6 mln barrels in crude stocks
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Brent crude prices eased
towards $108 a barrel on Thursday on hopes of progress in
resolving a long-standing dispute over Iran's nuclear program
after Tehran said it wanted to jump-start talks with world
powers.
A large build in U.S. crude oil inventories and a rebound in
supplies from Iraq and Libya also weighed on prices.
Brent crude oil futures shed 12 cents to $108.20 a
barrel by 0242 GMT.
U.S. crude oil futures fell 30 cents to $102.36, on
track for its sixth straight session of losses and its longest
daily losing streak since May, 2012.
"No doubt those inventories out of the U.S. had an impact
across markets and news flow is continuing to improve in terms
of tensions in Syria (and Iran), so a little bit of risk premium
has certainly been removed from oil markets at the moment," said
Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"Overall the picture out of Middle East this week has been
improving so that's why we've seen oil markets a little bit
lower even though commodities have held up."
Iran's new government said on Wednesday it wants to
jump-start talks with world powers to resolve a decade-long
dispute over its nuclear program and hoped for a deal in three
to six months.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to hold
talks on the nuclear issue on Thursday with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry as well as diplomats from Britain, France,
Russia, China and Germany, in a rare encounter between top
American and Iranian officials.
The West's standoff with Iran over the OPEC nation's nuclear
program has helped support oil prices for nearly a decade. Years
of sanctions have cut Iranian oil exports by more than 1 million
barrels per day (bpd).
The improving situation in Syria also pressured oil prices.
Envoys from the United States, Russia, France, China and
Britain have come to an agreement on the core of a U.N. Security
Council resolution to get rid of Syria's chemical weapons, three
Western diplomats said on Wednesday, but Russia denied such an
accord had been reached and insisted work was "still going on."
Syria is not a major oil producer but prices had climbed in
the past on worries that any escalation of Middle East violence
could disrupt oil flows.
U.S. STOCKS BUILD
Total oil inventories in the United States rose 2.6 million
barrels to 358 million barrels last week, which helped turn U.S.
crude oil futures lower immediately after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) data was released.
The data also showed U.S. exports of refined products, such
as gasoline and distillates, last week reached the highest level
on record at 3.4 million barrels per day, 17.5 percent higher
than a year ago, as refineries process crude oil at high rates.