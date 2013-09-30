* U.S. govt faces shutdown on funding impasse
* Obama, Iran's Rouhani hold historic phone call
* U.N. Security Council approves resolution to rid Syria of
chemical arms
* China economic outlook improves; firm rebound elusive
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Brent crude slipped below
$108 a barrel on Monday and was on track for its first monthly
drop in four months, as tensions over Iran eased and as a
potential U.S. government shutdown clouded the outlook for
demand.
Republicans and Democrats are locked in an impasse over
funding which could see the U.S. government shut for the first
time in 17 years.
Brent crude had fallen 80 cents to $107.83 a barrel
by 0254 GMT, set for a 5.5-percent drop in September. U.S. crude
was down $1.20 at $101.67 a barrel, after earlier
slipping to its lowest in nearly three months at $101.45.
A potential strike at the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland
could disrupt the North Sea crude supplies that underpin Brent,
curbing losses in the European benchmark.
"The key driver across commodities is the U.S. budget," said
Timothy Radford, an analyst at investment firm Rivkin in Sydney.
"A lot of risk assets have downward pressure placed on them
unless we see some resolution (in the United States)."
Oil fell alongside other commodities and equities as
investors shifted towards safe havens such as the Japanese yen
and Swiss Francs ahead of the funding deadline at midnight on
Monday. The euro also weakened against the U.S. dollar as the
Italian government teetered on the edge of collapse.
Elsewhere, major commodity-consumer China is starting to
turn the corner though a firm rebound remains elusive. Domestic
orders proved to be weaker than preliminary estimates suggested,
a private survey showed.
A rise in Libya's oil output and easing tensions over Syria
and Iran have also weighed on crude prices.
U.S. President Barack Obama and new Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani spoke by telephone on Friday, the highest-level contact
between the two countries in three decades and a sign that they
are serious about reaching a pact on Tehran's nuclear programme.
"The fact that both presidents have spoken is quite a big
breakthrough," Radford said. "That's quite positive in the
reduction of tensions between Iran and the U.S., although it's
negative for oil prices."
The U.N. Security Council agreed on a resolution to
eradicate chemical weapons in Syria on Friday, averting punitive
U.S. military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
government.
In Libya, crude exports have risen above 580,000 barrels per
day after western fields reopened this month, but oil export
facilities in the east remain closed by protesters, a senior oil
official said on Friday.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)