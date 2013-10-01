* API data shows larger-than-expected build in crude
* Gold down nearly 3 percent, copper at one-week low
* Coming up: EIA oil data at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday
(Updates with API data, post-settlement prices)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Oil prices ended lower on
Tuesday and extended losses after the market closed as U.S.
politicians continued battling over how to overcome a budget
impasse that shut down Federal agencies and programs.
The U.S. government began a partial shutdown on Tuesday for
the first time in 17 years, which is largely expected to crimp
demand in the world's largest oil consumer as nearly one million
workers go without pay.
While analysts predicted a swift end to the government
shutdown, commodity markets were less certain. Gold lost nearly
3 percent on speculation of forced liquidation by a distressed
commodities fund and selling related to fund rebalancing.
Copper fell to its lowest in a week, while U.S. equity
indexes ended the day higher.
The White House scoffed as the Republican-led U.S. House of
Representatives offered legislation that would fund parks,
veterans and the District of Columbia. U.S. Senate Democratic
leader Harry Reid said Republicans must agree to open the
government before Democrats would consider their latest offer to
end the budget stalemate.
"The market continues to retreat until it figures out what
this shutdown means," said Gene McGillian, analyst with
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Expectations that crude oil inventories rose last week also
put downward pressure on the market, McGillian said.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that oil
inventories rose by 4.55 million barrels last week, more than
expected and prices slightly dropped. Stocks at U.S. oil hub
Cushing, Oklahoma fell 83,000 barrels, the API said.
Brent crude settled 43 cents lower at $107.94 after
trading as low as $106.81. It was trading 79 cents lower at
$107.58 at 4:54 p.m. EDT (1654 GMT).
U.S. crude oil ended the day 29 cents lower at
$102.04 a barrel, after dropping to a low of $101.06. It was
last trading at $101.61.
U.S. gasoline futures dropped to their lowest levels
since November 2012 at $2.5723 a gallon and settled at $2.6106.
Both U.S. and Brent oil pared losses late in the session as
traders bought contracts to cover short positions. Traders who
rode prices down began exiting positions around 2 p.m. EDT (1800
GMT), once U.S. oil prices failed to break the previous session
low of $101.05, said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist and
founder of iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
"For momentum traders playing the short side, when it stops
going down, we get out," he said.
U.S. manufacturing data was strong and could help put a
floor under prices going forward, though it is a backward
looking indicator, said Michael Lynch, an oil analyst and
president of consultancy Strategic Energy & Economic Research
Inc in Winchester, Massachusetts.
"What's happening is still the shutdown and you'll have
something like 1 million people without paychecks," he said.
Investors are also waiting on U.S. government oil inventory
data still expected at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration is expected to
show that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories rose by 2.3
million barrels and that gasoline stockpiles fell, according to
a preliminary Reuters poll.
The agency said it has enough resources to operate until
around Oct. 11.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London and Florence Tan
in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Alden Bentley, Bob
Burgdorfer and Nick Zieminski)