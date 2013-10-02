* TransCanada sees Keystone pipeline startup by year-end
* U.S. crude, gasoline stocks rise in past week -EIA
* Cushing oil stocks down for 13th successive week
* Coming up: U.S. initial jobless claims at 1230 GMT on
Thursday
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Oct 2 Crude oil prices ended with
their largest gain in two weeks on Wednesday following news that
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL Gulf Coast pipeline
would start up by the end of the year.
The news narrowed the premium for Brent oil futures over
U.S. oil futures, known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), to its
smallest level in a week, briefly dropping below $5 a barrel.
The southern portion of TransCanada's 700,000 barrel per day
crude pipeline was 95 percent complete and the company was
focused on starting the line that will move crude from Cushing,
Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI futures, to the Gulf Coast
refining center by the end of the year, a TransCanada spokesman
said.
Traders who were holding long Brent oil positions and short
positions on WTI were forced to buy the U.S. oil contract to
cover bets once prices began to rise, which drove a further
price spike, said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"Some people got caught wrong-footed on the pipeline
announcement and got held to the fire," he said.
U.S. oil futures ended the day $2.06 per barrel
higher, or up 2.02 percent, at $104.10, after trading as high as
$104.23. Brent gained $1.25 or 1.16 percent to finish at
$109.19.
U.S. crude ended with its largest daily percentage gain
since Sept. 18 as did Brent.
Brent's premium over U.S. crude oil ended at
$5.09 per barrel, after narrowing to $4.99, its smallest level
in a week.
The spread has narrowed sharply from more than $23 a barrel
in February as new capacity has come on stream to move crude out
of Cushing, or divert it away from Cushing, to the Gulf Coast.
Over the past 13 weeks, crude inventories at the hub have
fallen nearly 17 million barrels, according to data from the
U.S. Energy Information Administration. Draws have been
declining in recent weeks, with stockpiles at Cushing down just
59,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 27, the EIA reported on
Wednesday.
Crude oil prices were also supported by a weaker U.S. dollar
as commodities priced in the dollar become less expensive for
holders of other currencies. The dollar was under selling
pressure as a U.S. government shutdown entered a second day with
no end in sight.
The dollar index, a measure of a basket of currencies
against the greenback, fell to its lowest level since early
February at $79.781. It was last at $79.881.
"The Keystone news gave you the fundamental justification to
buy on the plunge in the dollar," said Stephen Schork, editor of
the Schork Report in Villanova, Pennsylvania.