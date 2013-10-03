* US crude inventories rise sharply as refinery utilization
slips
* Obama, congressional leaders still deadlocked on shutdown
* Oil makes largest gain in two weeks overnight on news of
Keystone start
* Coming Up: U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing index; 1400 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Brent futures slipped below
$109 a barrel on Thursday, after posting their biggest gain in
two weeks in the previous session, on worries a prolonged U.S.
government shutdown would hurt demand in the world's biggest oil
consumer.
President Barack Obama met with Republican and Democratic
leaders in Congress to try to break a budget deadlock that has
shut wide swaths of the federal government, but after more than
an hour of talks there was no breakthrough. Oil was also under
pressure from a surprise surge in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Brent crude slipped 28 cents to $108.91 by 0247 GMT,
after settling $1.25 higher. U.S. oil fell 41 cents to
$103.69, after ending $2.06 higher.
"The upside potential for oil is quite limited, and the U.S.
government shutdown is a negative factor and may hurt demand,"
said Tetsu Emori, a commodity sales manager at Astmax
Investments in Tokyo. "The overall demand outlook is weak."
Crude surged overnight following news that TransCanada
Corp's Keystone XL Gulf Coast pipeline would start up
by the end of the year. The pipeline will ship crude from the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point of the U.S. oil futures to
Nederland, Texas.
Emori expects oil futures to remain weak over the next few
weeks, with Brent trading between $100 and $105 a barrel. Oil is
however unlikely to slide much further below that range as that
price level is preferred by most exporters, especially those in
the Middle East, to support their budgets.
Oil at that level would also support production of shale oil
in the United States that is helping the country reduce
dependence on imports, Emori said.
Investors, for now, are focussing on the U.S. government
shutdown and the immediate impact it is having on the dollar,
which languished at eight-month lows early in Asia on Thursday.
A weak dollar boosts commodities priced in the greenback.
U.S. crude inventories rose sharply last week as refinery
utilization fell, while the drawdown at Cushing, Oklahoma
slowed.
Crude stockpiles increased by nearly 5.5 million barrels,
data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed,
against analysts' forecasts for a 2.3 million barrel rise. The
U.S. Gulf Coast saw the biggest increase, up 3.8 million
barrels, during the week to Sept. 27.
Brent faces a resistance at $109.30 per barrel, a break
above which will lead to a further gain to $110.83, while U.S.
oil may retest a resistance at $104.08, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)