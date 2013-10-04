* Tropical Storm Karen shuts production in Gulf of Mexico
* Storm expected to reach hurricane strength on Friday
* Easing in Iran tensions weighs on oil
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Brent futures fell below $109 a
barrel on Friday on concerns that a prolonged U.S. government
shutdown would hurt oil demand, but losses were limited as a
storm in the Gulf of Mexico curbed supply.
Oil followed most other commodities lower as the U.S.
government shutdown stretched to a third day, with concern
brewing over another fiscal crisis set to hit Washington in
about two weeks.
Congress must increase the country's borrowing limit on Oct.
17 or risk default, a situation many fear would be far worse
than the shutdown arising from a budget standoff.
Brent crude had slipped 9 cents to $108.91 by 0351
GMT, after settling 19 cents lower. U.S. oil fell 12
cents to $103.19, after ending down 79 cents.
"The U.S. budget crisis is creating fear among investors,"
said Chee Tat Tan, investment analyst at Phillips Futures in
Singapore.
The budget crisis is expected to hurt demand in the world's
biggest oil consumer, as nearly a million government workers are
home without pay and general consumer confidence weakens.
"In addition, the upcoming debt ceiling negotiations are
causing very negative market sentiment, because if manufacturing
starts to drop, then demand for oil will stay unsupported," Tan
said.
Despite settling lower, both benchmarks traded at one-week
highs in the previous session as energy companies in the Gulf of
Mexico started shutting in production and were evacuated some
workers as Tropical Storm Karen headed towards a crucial part of
the basin.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to
be at or near hurricane strength on Friday, and that it was
expected to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast between Louisiana and the
Florida Panhandle over the weekend.
The Gulf of Mexico provides nearly a fifth of daily U.S. oil
output.
A weakening greenback is also supporting prices, as
importing nations find it cheaper to buy dollar-priced oil using
their own currency. The dollar languished near an eight-month
low on Friday against a basket of major currencies.
WEAK SENTIMENT
But a further easing of tensions between Iran and the West
over the Middle East country's nuclear programme dragged on
prices. The United States on Thursday held out the possibility
of giving Iran some short-term sanctions relief in return for
concrete steps to slow uranium enrichment and shed light on its
nuclear programme.
"The lifting of sanctions is not going to happen any time
soon. The U.S. is facing its own internal problems and doesn't
have much time to look at the Iran issue at the moment," said
Tan at Phillips Futures.
The U.S. employment report, a key gauge to the Federal
Reserve's next stimulus strategy, is unlikely to be released on
Friday because of the U.S. shutdown.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)