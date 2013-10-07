(Corrects paragraph 3 to show Brent settled higher in last
session, not in previous three sessions)
* Gulf of Mexico output returning to normal after storm
* Concerns over U.S. debt default cloud demand outlook
* No bullish or bearish news to drive oil market -Newedge
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Brent futures edged down
towards $109 a barrel on Monday as oil production resumed in the
Gulf of Mexico after a tropical storm, while lingering concerns
over the U.S. government shutdown clouded the outlook for
demand.
Tropical Storm Karen had prompted producers to shut in
nearly two-thirds of oil output in the Gulf of Mexico. But it
was downgraded to a tropical depression late on Saturday, with
production starting to return to normal by the end of the
weekend.
Brent crude had eased 33 cents to $109.11 a barrel
by 0255 GMT, after settling higher on Friday and gaining 0.8
percent last week to end a three-week losing run. U.S. crude
traded 50 cents lower at $103.34 a barrel, after ending
last week up 0.9 percent.
"There are no bullish or bearish factors to drive the market
in either direction until we hear significant news out of the
United States," said Yusuke Seta, a commodity sales manager at
Newedge in Tokyo. "Most oil traders are lost in the market. They
are just waiting to see how the oil market will react."
He was referring to the nearly week-long U.S. budget impasse
and mounting concern it could undermine moves to increase the
country's borrowing limit by an Oct. 17 deadline, raising the
possibility of a sovereign bond default.
DEBT CEILING
Republican House Speaker John Boehner vowed on Sunday not to
raise the U.S. debt ceiling without a "serious conversation"
about what is driving the debt, while Democrats said it was
irresponsible and reckless to raise the possibility of a U.S.
default.
"We still believe the U.S. congress will come to an
agreement before Oct. 17," said Seta. Brent prices are unlikely
to slip below $107.50 a barrel or above $112 a barrel, according
to Newedge.
A weakening greenback helped limit losses as it makes it
cheaper for importers to buy dollar-priced oil using their own
currency. The dollar eased 0.1 percent against a basket
of major currencies, within striking distance of an eight-month
trough hit last week.
Liquidity may return to Asia from Tuesday when Chinese
markets reopen after a week-long holiday, although there's no
major data ahead until the weekend when China publishes trade
numbers.
Elsewhere, BP Plc, Marathon Oil Corp, and
Chevron Corp were returning workers to offshore
facilities in the Gulf of Mexico by helicopter after earlier
evacuations, while other companies were also working to restore
operations. The Gulf accounts for about 1.3 million barrels a
day, nearly a fifth of U.S. oil output.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph
Radford)