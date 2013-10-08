* Obama would accept short-term increase in debt ceiling
* Oil production in Gulf of Mexico ramping up towards normal
* North Sea crude set to reach a 2013 high in November
* China services PMI slowed in September - HSBC survey
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Brent futures fell slightly but
held above $109 on Tuesday, as oil production in the Gulf of
Mexico returned to normal and the U.S. budget crisis continued
to cloud the outlook for demand in the world's biggest oil
consumer.
One week into the U.S. government shutdown and only 10 days
from a critical deadline to raise the country's debt ceiling, a
few faint glimmers of hope surfaced on Monday with President
Barack Obama saying he would accept a short-term increase in the
nation's borrowing authority to avoid a default.
Brent was 14 cents lower at $109.54 per barrel at 0249 GMT,
after closing 22 cents higher on Monday. The benchmark had
settled within a tight range between $109 and $110 per barrel in
the previous four sessions.
U.S. oil was up 6 cents at $103.09 per barrel, after closing
81 cents lower.
Concerns continued to linger that the U.S. government
shutdown will reduce demand for oil and hurt consumer
confidence. JPMorgan economists estimate that every week of
shutdown translates to a 0.12 percent reduction on the U.S.
quarterly annualized GDP growth rate.
"Energy markets are carefully watching the situation in the
United States. It's not so much about what is happening right at
the moment, but how it will all work out," said Michael
McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
" volumes are woeful at the moment, and we see a
lack of commitment on either side," said McCarthy.
NORTH SEA SUPPLY
Oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was ramping up
toward normal on Monday after Tropical Storm Karen faltered off
the Gulf Coast. Storm warnings had prompted energy firms to shut
nearly two-thirds of oil output as of Saturday.
Prices were supported by a weak U.S. dollar that
continued to hover near an eight-month low against a basket of
major currencies on Tuesday. A weak greenback makes it cheaper
for importing countries to buy oil priced in the U.S. currency.
Upward pressure on Brent could ease, as the supply of North
Sea crude that underpins the benchmark is set to reach a 2013
high in November, according to loading programmes. The increase
is another sign of ample supply in the Brent oil market, on top
of the partial return of Libyan output.
Growth in China's services industry slowed in September from
the previous month and optimism over the business outlook
weakened, a survey by HSBC showed on Tuesday. The survey
indicates a slow economic turn around in China, which is
expected to overtake the U.S. as the world's biggest crude oil
importer this year.
The reading is in contrast to China's official services PMI,
released last week, which showed the sector expanded at the
fastest pace in six months in September as demand grew.
In other news, Colombia's second most important oil
pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, was temporarily shut down on
Monday after three bomb attacks.
The closure of the 780-km (484 mile) 80,000 barrel-per-day
pipeline owned by state oil company Ecopetrol did not
immediately affect exports or oil production by U.S. oil
producer Occidental Petroleum Corp, which feeds crude
into the pipeline.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Michael
Perry)