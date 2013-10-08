* Obama would accept short-term increase in debt ceiling
* North Sea crude supply set to reach a 2013 high in Nov
* U.S. weekly crude stockpiles seen up 1.5 mln barrels
* Oil production in Gulf of Mexico nearly back at normal
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Oct 8 Crude oil prices on both sides
of the Atlantic gained on Tuesday as geopolitical risk crept
back into the markets, even as the dollar index turned positive
after a mid-morning phone call between U.S. President Barack
Obama and U.S. House Speaker John Boehner over the budget
crisis.
Obama urged Boehner to hold a simple vote to end the
government shutdown and raise the nation's debt limit, saying
international creditors look to Congress for reassurance about
U.S. creditworthiness.
Analyst Jim Ritterbusch described the budget crisis as
"somewhat of a two-edged sword" for oil prices, in a research
note. He said the budget crisis had weakened the U.S. currency,
making oil more attractive for holders of other currencies,
while also raising the possibility of a steep sell-off in oil.
The dollar edged up slightly but remained near its recent
eight-month low against major currencies as U.S. lawmakers
struggled to find a solution to the country's budget and debt
problems that could potentially lead to a default if left
unresolved.
"Since the U.S. dollar or currency markets didn't offer much
support today, we feel that some of the rally is reflective of
increased civil unrest in Egypt and some ideas that another
Cushing draw could be forthcoming within upcoming API/EIA
releases," Ritterbusch wrote, referring to reports on the
nation's energy inventories due later Tuesday and on Wednesday.
Political clashes in Egypt and the capture by U.S. forces of
a senior al Qaeda figure in Libya over the weekend raised the
spectre of supply disruptions in a region that pumps a third of
the world's oil.
"It's going to make a lot of sense for [al Qaeda] to strike
at oil infrastructure" in Libya, said John Kilduff, partner at
Again Capital LLC in New York.
Brent rose 48 cents to settle at $110.16 a barrel,
after earlier posting gains of over $1. U.S. oil rose 46
cents to $103.49, after earlier gaining over $1.
U.S. crude has traded largely between $102 and $109 since
early July.
DOWNSIDE RISKS
Upward pressure on Brent was expected to ease as the supply
of North Sea crude that underpins the benchmark is set to reach
a 2013 high in November, according to loading programs.
Several analysts said that despite the day's price gains,
risk in crude was to the downside.
"We suspect that the latest show of strength on the part of
oil is only temporary, and still see downside risks," in light
of uncertainty around the U.S. budget and debt ceiling crises
and mounting supplies, said a Commerzbank research note.
U.S. crude stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels to 366.5
million barrels in the week through Oct. 4, as refineries cut
output, while gasoline and distillate inventories declined, data
from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API)
showed on Tuesday.
The build reported by the API exceeded forecasts in a
Reuters survey which predicted a 1.5 million barrel build in
crude oil stocks.
Markets were concerned that the U.S. government shutdown
would cut demand and hurt consumer confidence. JPMorgan
economists estimate every week of shutdown translates to a 0.12
percent reduction in the U.S. quarterly annualised GDP growth
rate.
Obama told the Republican Boehner that he would be willing
to negotiate with Republicans once the U.S. government is
re-opened and the threat of a default is lifted, the White House
said.
Oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was nearly back to
normal after the threat of Tropical Storm Karen prompted energy
firms to shut nearly two-thirds of oil output as of Saturday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration is expected to
release its data on Wednesday at 1430 GMT, despite the
government shutdown.
