* Workers at Grangemouth refinery, UK, plan strike Oct. 20
* Grangemouth strike may disrupt Brent flow from North Sea
* U.S. will overtake Russia as largest oil producer -IEA
(Adds details on the reason the market pared losses, details on
IEA report.)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. crude oil futures settled
lower and with their biggest weekly decline in four weeks on
Friday as the budget fight in Washington between U.S. political
parties was expected to linger into next week and erode demand
in the world's largest oil consumer.
Prices fell in morning trading that traders said may have
been related to losses in gold and the triggering of chart-based
sell orders in oil. By the time oil settled Friday afternoon,
U.S. crude oil had pared more than one dollar's worth of those
losses.
Nervous traders holding short positions and unsure of how
the budget crisis may play out in the next couple of days chose
to buy them back ahead of the weekend.
"We had a short covering rally into the close," said Bill
Baruch, senior market strategist at iitrader.com in Chicago.
"That's what we've been seeing pretty much every session into
the weekend."
The ongoing partial shutdown of the U.S. government, which
prevented economic data from being released and kept hundreds of
thousands of workers home without pay, is largely expected to
dent economic growth.
U.S. Senate Republicans said a meeting with President Obama
was productive, but no deal was reached on raising the debt
limit or on the government shutdown, which will enter its third
week next week. U.S. consumer sentiment
deteriorated in October to its weakest in nine months as the
government shutdown weighed on the economy.
"Going forward, it's going to be a demand issue. The longer
the U.S. government shutdown continues, the greater the drag on
oil prices," said Michael Hewson, senior analyst at CMC markets.
U.S. crude oil settled 99 cents lower at $102.02 per
barrel, after trading more than $2 lower to $100.60. The
contract lost 1.75 percent on the week, the largest weekly
decline since the week to Sept. 20.
Brent oil, the global benchmark, did not decline by as much.
Front-month Brent oil for November delivery settled 52
cents lower at $111.28 per barrel, after trading as low as
$110.51. Brent settled with its largest increase in one month,
with a 1.7 percent gain on the week. The contract expires at the
end of the trading session on Wednesday.
The spread between Brent and U.S. oil CL-LCO1=R settled at
$9.26 per barrel, after hitting its widest mark since June 5 at
$10.01.
The outlook for increased supply also weighed on oil prices.
The International Energy Agency, the West's energy watchdog,
said non-OPEC supply would rise by an average of 1.7 million
barrels per day (bpd) in 2014, the highest annual growth since
the 1970s.
Oil production in the United States will show no sign of
slowing. The United States would become the world's largest oil
producer next year, compensating for anticipated disruption in
OPEC production, the agency said in its monthly report.
Losses in Brent were capped by reports that workers at the
Grangemouth refinery in Scotland were planning a 48-hour strike
from Oct. 20, which will potentially disrupt the flow of Brent
crude from the North Sea.
The U.S. gasoline futures contract settled 1.1
percent lower at $2.6681 per gallon, after trading at a
three-week high in the previous session. News that the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency may change its biofuel blending
requirement for gasoline supported prices, though the EPA said
it had not yet made a final decision on next year's ethanol
mandates.
"If the EPA's really going to lower their requirements for
ethanol blending that would be good for gasoline prices," said
Gene McGillian, analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Alexander
Winning in London and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore;
Editing by Keiron Henderson, James Jukwey, David Gregorio,
Bernadette Baum and Bob Burgdorfer)