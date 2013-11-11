* No Iran nuclear deal but inspectors given more access
* China's implied oil demand up 0.3 percent in October
* U.S. oil inventory data delayed a day due to holiday
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Nov 11 Brent crude oil prices rose
more than $1 per barrel on Monday after Iran and six world
powers fell short of reaching a deal on Tehran's nuclear
program.
Sanctions against Iran have helped support Brent prices by
removing more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil from
world markets. Any rise in Iranian supply could push oil prices
lower, analysts say.
Talks between Iran and western nations will resume on Nov.
20. In the meantime, Iran said it would allow United Nations
inspectors "managed access" to a uranium mine and heavy-water
plant within three months.
"If we do get an agreement, where they ease some of the
sanctions, you'll see that reflected in the price of Brent,"
said Gene McGillian, analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut. "Time will tell whether the Iranians will let
people in to explore their nuclear sites."
Brent settled $1.28 per barrel higher at $106.40, after
trading as high as $106.47. On Friday, Brent hit a four-month
low, then rebounded to close the day up $1.66 but posted a
fourth straight weekly decline.
U.S. crude settled 54 cents higher at $95.14 a barrel, after
touching a high of $95.38. The contract breached the 10-day
moving average of $95.26 in intraday trading for the first time
in three weeks.
Brent prices was supported by traders covering short
positions ahead of the December contract expiry on Thursday.
Money managers cut their net long position for the second week
in a row, government data showed on Friday.
"Ultimately we were oversold," said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief
market strategist at iitrader.com in Chicago. "We're getting
close to expiration. If you're short, you have to buy it back."
Brent's premium over U.S. oil futures CL-LCO1=R widened by
74 cents to settled at $11.26 per barrel. During the session it
widened by as much as $1.17 per barrel to $11.69.
GASOLINE/DOLLAR
Oil also got a lift from stronger gasoline prices. The
front-month RBOB contract settled above the 10-and-15 day
moving averages, 4.31 cents higher, at $2.5965 per gallon.
Oil was also supported by a weaker dollar. The dollar index
was off a two-month high and down 0.3 percent at 81.092.
A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
less expensive for overseas investors.
IRAN/CHINA SUPPORT
Talks that included the United States, Russia, China,
Britain, Germany, France and Iran ended in Geneva on Saturday
failing to produce an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.
France hinted the proposal under discussion did not
sufficiently neutralize the threat of an Iranian nuclear bomb.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said
there will be pressure to intensify sanctions on Iran if no
nuclear deal is reached.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he hoped an
agreement on Iran's disputed nuclear program would be signed
within months.
Oil found some support from Chinese data pointing to higher
fuel demand as the economy there accelerates. China's implied
oil demand inched up 0.3 percent in October from a year
earlier.
In Libya, tensions remained high after an autonomy movement
in the east said on Sunday it had formed a regional oil company
to start selling crude after seizing several ports.
U.S. OIL DATA DELAYED
Key U.S. oil inventory data this week will be delayed a day
by the Veterans Day holiday on Monday.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release
oil inventory data on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EST and the U.S.
Energy Information Administration will publish its data on
Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles were seen rising by 1.6 million
barrels last week, while distillates and gasoline inventories
were expected to have declined, according to a preliminary poll
of Reuters analysts.
