* Disruptions to Libyan exports dampen supply prospects
* Conflicting signals from Iran talks add volatility
* Brent/WTI spread widens as U.S. oil stocks seen rising
(Updates prices to settlement)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. oil futures fell more than
$2 a barrel on Tuesday, posting a fresh four-and-a-half-month
low, amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may ease up on
its monetary stimulus program.
Tapering the stimulus program would reduce the supply of
easy money, likely lessening investors' appetites for risky
assets such as oil.
Global equity markets and government debt also dipped as
traders parsed comments from Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart for clues
on the Fed's stimulus, which has supported commodity prices.
Any tapering would "tighten the screws on the market," said
Bob Yawger, director of commodity futures at Mizuho Securities
in New York.
"It's not good for any risk asset," he said.
U.S. crude for December delivery fell $2.10 to settle
at $93.04 per barrel, after paring losses from a session low of
$92.86. Its 2.2 percent fall was the largest drop,
percentage-wise, since June 20.
Brent crude for December delivery gave up 59 cents
to settle at $105.81 a barrel.
U.S. crude was also pressured by an anticipated build up in
U.S. crude stockpiles. The spread widened between the two
benchmarks by more than $1. The spread hit its widest point this
month at $12.89 per barrel, its widest since Oct. 31 when it
blew out to a six-month high of $13.60, before settling at
$12.77. CL-LCO1=R
Heating oil fell in choppy trading, despite the
market's expectation for tight supplies going into winter. The
December contract fell by more than 1 percent to settle at
$2.8532 per gallon, after posting a session high of $2.9015.
LIBYA, IRAN SUPPORT
Brent oil found some support from disruptions to Libyan oil
exports and a lack of agreement between Western nations and Iran
over its nuclear program.
Dozens of protesters blocked the front gate of Libya's
Zawiya refinery and oil port on Tuesday, an oil official said,
but production continued at the 120,000 barrel-per-day plant.
Strikes and protests across the country have slashed Libya's
oil exports to below 10 percent of its 1.25 million barrels per
day (bpd) capacity, boosting oil prices.
Unsuccessful weekend talks over Iran's nuclear program
lifted Brent off last week's four-month low on Monday, but
investors were waiting for the next round of talks on Nov. 20
for clearer signals as to whether sanctions against Tehran will
be relaxed.
The sanctions have buoyed global oil prices by removing more
than 1 million bpd of crude from world markets.
"The bounce we were getting off of geopolitical stuff,
people are starting to realize it really doesn't matter here [in
the U.S.], because we are very well supplied," said Phil Flynn,
an energy analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago,
Illinois.
"Unless we get a really big headline, we're going down a
bit."
Expectations for an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles
pressured U.S. oil in particular, as a preliminary poll of
Reuters analysts forecast a 1-million barrel rise in stocks when
the U.S. Energy Information Administration publishes its data on
Thursday.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release
its report on U.S. crude stocks on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, OPEC predicted that demand for its oil in 2014
will average 29.57 million bpd, unchanged from its previous
estimate.
(Additional reporting by Jeanine Prezioso in New York,
Alexander Winning in London and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in
Singapore; Editing by David Holmes, Nick Zieminski and Bob
Burgdorfer)