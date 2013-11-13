* Oil hit by Fed official's comment on possible tapering
* U.S. stockpiles seen rising 1 million barrels last week
* OPEC says output higher than demand
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Brent crude climbed above $106
per barrel on Wednesday, recovering some lost ground after oil
was hit by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start
to reduce its monetary stimulus and expectations of a build-up
in U.S. crude stocks.
Appetite for risk assets such as oil fell on Tuesday on
worries about reduced liquidity after Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart said a reduction in the Federal Reserve's
monthly $85 billion bond purchases remained a possibility at the
central bank's next policy meeting on Dec. 17-18.
Brent for December delivery was 25 cents higher at
$106.06 per barrel at 0208 GMT, after settling 59 cents lower on
Tuesday.
U.S. crude was up 15 cents at $93.19 per barrel. The
contract fell more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, hitting a
four-and-a-half-month low.
"Traders are just trying to second-guess what the Fed's next
move will be," said Ben le Brun, a market analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"It wouldn't surprise me to see oil prices going a little
bit higher, given the falls we've seen, but confirmation of a
rebound will not happen until we know what the Fed's intentions
are," he said.
Nevertheless, expectations of an increase in U.S. crude
stockpiles put a lid on gains. A preliminary poll of Reuters
analysts forecast a 1 million barrel rise when the U.S. Energy
Information Administration publishes its data on Thursday.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release
its report on U.S. crude stocks on Wednesday at 2130 GMT.
OPEC PUMPING
Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries remains higher than next year's global requirement for
its crude, the group said in its monthly report on Tuesday, even
after Saudi Arabia cut production from a record high level in
October.
OPEC forecast demand for its oil in 2014 would average 29.57
million barrels per day (bpd), unchanged from its previous
estimate. The oil cartel pumped 29.89 million bpd in October,
according to secondary sources cited by the report.
The continuing loss of about 1 million barrels per day of
Iranian barrels has supported oil prices, with the lack of
success at weekend talks on the country's nuclear programme
lifting Brent off last week's four-month low.
Investors were waiting for the next round of talks on Nov.
20 for clearer signals as to whether sanctions against Tehran
will be relaxed.
However, supply from Libya looked unlikely to return to
normal as the government struggles to cope with protesters who
have taken over eastern oil ports and a western terminal.
Protesters demanding more rights or better conditions
blocked the front gate of the Zawiya refinery and oil port on
Tuesday, but production continued at the 120,000 barrel-per-day
plant.
In China, leaders said markets would play a decisive role in
the economy under reforms to be pushed through by 2020, although
the statement issued at the end of the Communist Party's
four-day meeting on Tuesday was short on details.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)