* Oil hit on Tue by Fed official's comment on possible
tapering
* U.S. stockpiles seen rising 1 million barrels last week
* OPEC says its output remains higher than demand
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Brent crude edged back above
$106 per barrel on Wednesday, recovering lost ground after oil
was hit by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start
to reduce its monetary stimulus.
Appetite for risk assets such as oil fell on Tuesday on
worries about reduced liquidity after Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart said a reduction in the Federal Reserve's
monthly $85 billion in bond purchases remained a possibility at
the bank's next policy meeting in mid-December.
Expectations of a build in U.S. crude stocks have also been
weighing on prices.
Brent for December delivery was 56 cents higher at
$106.37 per barrel at 0736 GMT, after settling 59 cents lower on
Tuesday.
U.S. crude was up 25 cents at $93.29 per barrel. The
contract fell more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, hitting a
four-and-a-half-month low.
"Traders are just trying to second-guess what the Fed's next
move will be," said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"It wouldn't surprise me to see oil prices going a little
bit higher, given the falls we've seen, but confirmation of a
rebound will not happen until we know what the Fed's intentions
are," he said.
Expectations of a gain in U.S. crude stocks capped gains. A
preliminary poll of Reuters analysts forecast a 1-million-barrel
rise for last week when the U.S. Energy Information
Administration publishes its data on Thursday.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release
its report on U.S. oil stocks on Wednesday at 2130 GMT.
OPEC PUMPING
Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries remains higher than next year's global requirement for
its crude, the group said in its monthly report on Tuesday, even
after Saudi Arabia cut production from a record high level in
October.
OPEC forecast demand for its oil in 2014 would average 29.57
million barrels per day (bpd), unchanged from its previous
estimate. The oil cartel pumped 29.89 million bpd in October,
according to secondary sources cited by the report.
Lack of success at weekend talks on Iran's nuclear programme
lifted Brent off last week's four-month low, with little
optimism that more than 1 million bpd of Iranian barrels will
return to oil markets soon. That's about what has been reduced
from Iran's pre-2012 export levels.
"It does not appear to us that a breakthrough will emerge
soon and that continuing lost Iranian barrels will remain a
supportive factor to oil prices," BNP Paribas head of commodity
markets Harry Tchilinguirian said in a note to clients.
Investors will await for the next round of talks on Nov. 20
for clearer signals as to whether sanctions against Tehran will
be relaxed.
Supply from Libya also looked unlikely to return to normal
as the government struggles to cope with protesters who have
taken over eastern oil ports and a western terminal.
Protesters demanding more rights or better conditions
blocked the front gate of the Zawiya refinery and oil port on
Tuesday, but production continued at the 120,000 barrel-per-day
plant.
In China, leaders said markets would play a decisive role in
the economy under reforms to be pushed through by 2020, although
the statement issued at the end of the Communist Party's
four-day meeting on Tuesday was short on details.
