By Matthew Robinson and Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Brent oil prices rose on
Thursday supported by disruptions to Libyan output, while U.S.
crude dipped as traders weighed bulging U.S. inventories, but
both markets drew support from expectations the Federal Reserve
would keep stimulus measures in place.
Brent's premium to U.S. oil futures shot to an eight-month
high of $15.87 a barrel during intraday activity as the U.S.
contract dipped to $92.51 a barrel, the lowest level since early
June.
Traders cited government data showing the eighth straight
week of U.S. stockpiles builds and the fifth increase at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. contract as
dragging down prices.
International benchmark Brent, however, found support from
ongoing supply problems from OPEC member Libya. Oil and other
asset classes also found support from confirmation by incoming
Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen that the U.S. central bank's
loose monetary policy could be extended.
U.S. gasoline futures showed the biggest gains on the day,
however, up more than 2 percent as data from the U.S. Energy
Information administration showed inventories declined for a
fifth straight week amid seasonal refinery maintenance.
"The momentum is coming from this speech and gasoline is up
big," said Bill Baruch, senior market strategist at iitrader.com
in Chicago.
The December Brent contract, which expired on
Thursday, traded up $1.42 to settle at $108.54 a barrel after
breaking above its 200-day moving average for the first time in
almost two weeks. The contract has rallied by more than 5
percent since hitting a four-month low near $103 a barrel last
week, supported by the supply outages in Libya.
The more actively traded January Brent contract settled
$1.39 higher at $108.28 a barrel.
U.S. crude slipped 12 cents to settle at $93.76 a
barrel, after earlier trading as high as $94.43.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures rose 5.57 cents to settle
at $2.6837 a gallon, extending a rebound after hitting $2.50 a
gallon in early November, the lowest level since December 2011.
"I think it's a technical correction and that the market is
showing us that $2.50 is pretty good support for gasoline," said
Gene McGillian, analyst for Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
LIBYA, STOCKS
International benchmark Brent crude found early support amid
concerns disruptions from Libya could tighten global oil
markets.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the oil market
currently looked well supplied, but that the production problems
in Libya and Iraq, as well as increased demand from the Northern
Hemisphere's winter, could lift prices following recent
weakness.
The EIA report showed crude oil inventories in the world's
largest oil consumer rose by 2.6 million barrels last week, far
more than the 1 million barrels predicted by analysts. Stocks at
the Cushing storage hub rose by 1.7 million barrels.