* Dovish Yellen comments support oil
* U.S. crude weighed down by bulging stockpiles
* IEA says market well supplied in short term
* EPA proposes reduction in biofuel blending for 2014
(Adds analyst quote, details on gasoline, updates prices to
settlement)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Nov 15 Oil rose slightly on Friday in
choppy trade as markets weighed Libyan supply outages and
supportive comments from the Fed chair nominee against reports
that a deal with Iran may be near on its nuclear program.
Both Brent and U.S. oil prices fell earlier on the reports
that a senior U.S. official said a deal with Iran on its nuclear
program was "quite possible" next week when world powers meet in
Geneva.
Sanctions against Iran because of its nuclear program have
kept some 1 million barrels of oil off the global market. Any
agreement among nations could mean sanctions will be lifted,
increasing market supply and depressing prices.
Brent crude for January delivery, in its first day
as the new front-month, ended 22 cents higher at $108.50 a
barrel, after trading as high as $108.65.
The contract ended with a 3.2 percent rise on the week, the
biggest weekly gain since July 5, as supply outages in Libya and
comments from President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Fed
supported prices.
U.S. crude ended up 9 cents at $93.84 a barrel after
trading up to $94.55. It ended with its sixth straight week of
losses as supplies remain high. The December U.S. crude oil
futures contract expires at the end of trading on Wednesday.
Traders closing out options positions ahead of the contract
expiry contributed to the swings in trading on Friday, said Rich
Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist at iitrader.com in Chicago.
"The market will be rangebound until we get the expiration
out of the way," he said.
U.S. gasoline futures fell by as much as 1.5 percent in late
afternoon trade after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
proposed a reduction in required biofuel blending volumes for
2014, indicating the cost of making gasoline will drop so
supplies may rise.
U.S. RBOB gasoline fell 2.6 cents to settle at
$2.6577 a gallon after trading to a low of $2.6411.
Traders were also eyeing a fire that caused one death at
Chevron's 330,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Pascagoula,
Mississippi.
FED AND LIBYA SUPPORT, SUPPLY WEIGHS
Janet Yellen, likely to be the next Fed chief, defended the
U.S. central bank's commodity-friendly economic stimulus
measures, suggesting that any tapering would not be imminent
under her watch.
The market was beginning to "show signs of support on Fed
policies" but was still "stabilizing," said Gene McGillian,
analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
While her comments provided a boost to risk appetite, with
most commodities and equities scaling higher, big stockpiles
kept U.S. crude in check.
The market is anticipating refiners returning from seasonal
maintenance to draw down high crude oil stocks after government
data showed supplies rose by more than double the forecast last
week.
Brent's premium to U.S. oil futures CL-LCO1=R settled at
$14.01 per barrel after reaching an eight-month high of $15.87
on Thursday.
The International Energy Agency said that while oil markets
look well supplied in the short term, prices could rise in the
next few months due to a seasonal increase in demand and output
disruptions in some OPEC nations such as Libya and Iraq.
Libyan oil output is down to a fraction of its capacity of
1.25 million barrels a day. Protests at oil ports have cost
Libya more than $6 billion and started hitting power supplies in
the North African country.
On Friday, some 13 people were killed and more than 130
wounded in fighting between Libyan militiamen and armed
residents in Tripoli, according to the Libyan state news agency.
In Iraq, the government has moved swiftly to restore calm at
its giant southern oilfields following violent protests.
Schlumberger Ltd, the world's top oil services company,
is expected to return to work next week at Iraq's biggest field,
Rumaila.
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Additional reporting by Peg
Mackey in London and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson, David Evans, John Wallace, Bob
Burgdorfer and Chizu Nomiyama)