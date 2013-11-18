* Major powers, Iran to resume nuclear talks this week
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. oil futures fell on
Monday, weighed down by expectations the Federal Reserve could
taper its bond buying program.
Crude prices fell quickly in early afternoon activity after
William Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, said he was "getting more hopeful" on prospects for U.S.
economic recovery.
In addition, Charles Plosser, president of the Philadelphia
Fed, said improved economic and labor market conditions suggest
the Fed should set a fixed dollar amount on its current
bond-buying program and end the program when that amount is
reached.
Oil markets have been watching for signs that the Fed would
start tapering, or reducing the stimulus that has supported
commodities prices in recent years.
Fed Chairman-nominee Janet Yellen signaled last week that
the central bank would need stronger evidence of economic growth
before tapering. While Dudley is a permanent voter on the Fed's
policy-setting committee, "people are really kind of watching
what Yellen plans to do," said Gene McGillian, analyst with
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
January Brent crude ended the day 3 cents lower at
$108.47 a barrel. U.S. crude for December delivery fell
81 cents to settle at $93.03 a barrel, after hitting a session
low of 92.72. The December contract expires at the end of
trading on Wednesday.
U.S. oil's discount to Brent at one point widened by 90
cents to $14.91 a barrel and settled at $14.79. That spread has
been supported by refinery maintenance in the Gulf Coast that
has cut demand and built up inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma
delivery point for the U.S. oil contract.
"Oil is bottled up in the Midwest and can't go anywhere,"
said Bill O'Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence
Investment Management in St. Louis. "Even with the drop we've
seen in WTI, Brent has fallen much less."
In the longer term, he said he still expects that as
refiners come back online "that should help narrow that gap and
help WTI gain on Brent."
Tensions in Libya continue to boost the price of
international benchmark Brent crude. Libyan crude oil exports
have fallen by more than 1 million bpd over the last six months
as fighting between rival militias and industrial unrest has
spread across the country.
Saudi crude production rose close to 10 million barrels per
day, the highest average level sustained over a four-month
period since government records began in 2002. In the U.S.,
production in North Dakota is nearing 1 million bpd.
U.S. oil inventories were forecast to have increased by
100,000 barrels last week while gasoline supply increased by
200,000 barrels, according to a Reuters poll.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release
its weekly data on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT). The U.S.
Energy Information Administration will report its data on
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT).
Investors also awaited news from a meeting beginning on
Wednesday between Iran and world powers over ending its nuclear
program that may provide insight on whether sanctions against
Iran would be lifted and, if so, when.
Sanctions against Iran have kept around 1 million barrels
per day (bpd) of oil from the global market and any deal could
allow some of that oil to be sold, depressing a market that is
already well supplied.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday he had no
specific expectations about world powers reaching a deal with
Iran during the talks.