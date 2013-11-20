* U.S. crude inventory build smaller than expected
* Distillate demand four-week average at two-year high
* Major powers, Iran start nuclear talks
* Libya's Mellitah port resumes oil exports
(Adds detail on Fed, U.S. oil supply)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Nov 20 Brent oil rose by more than $1
a barrel on Wednesday after a U.S. official said it would be
"very hard" to get a nuclear agreement with Iran this week.
U.S. oil prices sank late in the session after the U.S.
Federal Reserve hinted it may lift its monetary stimulus program
sooner rather than later, a move that could hurt demand for oil.
A smaller-than-expected build in crude inventories and large
drop in distillates supported ultra low sulfur diesel
(ULSD)prices and, in turn, the oil complex for most of the
session. Crack spreads, or refining margins between a barrel of
U.S. oil and ULSD, widened to a seven-month high.
Oil inventories rose for a ninth straight week and remain
above average for this time of year, but the large draw in
distillates offset high crude supplies, analysts said.
Brent crude for January ended $1.14 a barrel higher
at $108.06, after reaching a session high of $108.38. The
December U.S. oil contract expired 1 cent lower at
$93.33, after trading as high as $93.93.
U.S. oil futures for January delivery settled 4 cents
lower at $93.85.
U.S. oil had traded higher for most of the session until the
U.S. Federal Reserve hinted that it could decide to start
scaling back its monetary easing program at one of its next few
meetings. Any pullback in the policy is seen as
decreasing oil demand and dampening prices.
The diverging paths of the two oil contracts widened Brent's
premium over U.S. oil CL-LCO1=R. The spread remained volatile
throughout the day and widened by $1 from Tuesday's settlement
to settle at $14.21 per barrel. Earlier in the session the
spread narrowed to $12.26, breaching the 10-and 15- day moving
averages for the first time in six sessions.
Optimism on the Iran negotiations in Geneva over its nuclear
program had earlier kept prices in check. A senior U.S. official
said agreement on a deal between Western powers and Iran will be
"very hard" to get.
Failure to reach a deal could mean continued sanctions
against the Islamic Republic and prolonged cuts in its crude
exports, which would support prices.
"Whenever the news looks like an agreement is not as
imminent as thought, that's going to push the price back up,"
said Michael Lynch, oil analyst and president of consultancy
Strategic Energy & Economic Research Inc in Winchester,
Massachusetts.
Declining distillate stocks boosted ULSD futures to a
high of $2.9595 a gallon, the highest since Nov. 1. The contract
settled 4.87 cents higher at $2.9545. U.S. gasoline futures
ended up 2.35 cents $2.6630 per gallon.
The crack spread, or refiner's profit margin between a
barrel of Brent and ULSD LCO-HO1=R, widened by more than 80
cents to settle at $15.96 a barrel, its most since Oct. 23,
indicating rich refining margins.
That same spread for U.S. oil CL-HO1=R widened by more
than $2 to settle at $30.76 a barrel, its widest mark in seven
months, as cheap and plentiful U.S. crude oil continues to
promote refiners to make the product as demand rises.
A resumption of Libyan supply helped to limit gains. Oil
exports from Libya's western Mellitah port have resumed after
protests ended, allowing a large oilfield to ramp up production
and providing some respite from a crisis that has crippled its
economy.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush and Joshua Franklin in
London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson,
Jane Baird, Bob Burgdorfer, Marguerita Choy and Chizu Nomiyama)