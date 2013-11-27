(Removes "in" from headline.)
* US crude stocks rose by 3 mln barrels last week - EIA
* Highest for this time of year since records began in 1982
* Oil workers strike over insecurity in Libya's Benghazi
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Nov 27 Brent oil futures dipped on
Wednesday as a higher-than-expected build in U.S. crude oil
inventories weighed on prices, although losses were capped by
unrest in Libya.
The build in stocks briefly lifted U.S. crude, or West Texas
Intermediate (WTI), before it resumed its downward trend during
the session.
Brent's continued outperformance of WTI widened the spread
between the two benchmarks to a new eight-month high of $18.77
on Wednesday.
"Brent is actually holding up remarkably well in the face of
WTI weakness," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies
Bache in New York.
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed
U.S. crude stocks rose by almost 3 million barrels to their
highest level for this time of year since records began in 1982.
The report followed data from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed stocks rose by 6.9 million
barrels last week. Analysts had expected an increase of 600,000
barrels.
Brent crude fell 22 cents to $110.66 a barrel by
12:33 p.m. EST (1733 GMT), reversing course after earlier
hitting $111.54.
U.S. oil fell $1.64 to $92.03 a barrel after falling
as low as $91.93.
The spread between them stood at $18.63, over $1 wider than
its Tuesday close of $17.20.
The weakness in U.S. oil eventually dragged Brent lower
after it posted early gains, Commerzbank senior oil and
commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
Brent crude gained support from disruptions in Libya, where
protests at oil ports have reduced oil flows from the OPEC
member to 20 percent of previous levels, according to Libyan
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan.
"I don't expect the situation in Libya to improve anytime
soon," Fritsch said. "Because of the sectarian and decentralized
protests, there's no way to find a common solution."
IRAN EXPORTS
Iran's oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, told the Financial
Times that it did not expect to raise oil exports immediately
after Sunday's nuclear deal but was in talks with potential
Western investors in its energy industry.
"This is a first step for lifting the sanctions," Zanganeh
was quoted as saying. "We can't sign contracts, but the
agreement will open doors."
India's top oil bureaucrat said the country could buy more
crude from Iran in the next four months and intended to increase
purchases further in the next fiscal year.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in London, Manash
Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Johnson, Jane Baird
and Andrew Hay)