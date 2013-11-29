* More than 40 killed in army depot blast in Libya
* Venezuela says OPEC should maintain production limits
* Iran invites UN watchdog to visit nuclear-linked plant
next mth
* Brent target at $112.94 aborted -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Brent futures held near $111 a
barrel on Friday as prolonged unrest in Libya kept supply
worries to the fore, but steady progress in settling the dispute
over Iran's nuclear programme dragged on prices.
More than 40 people were killed in an explosion at an army
depot in southern Libya after locals tried to steal ammunition,
the latest in a series of clashes highlighting the government's
inability to restore order. But over in Iran, U.N. inspectors
were invited to visit a nuclear-related heavy water facility,
marking an initial concrete step towards resolving the dispute.
Brent crude had fallen 4 cents to $110.82 a barrel
by 0335 GMT, after swinging between $111.51 and $110.61 the
session before. U.S. oil, down 1 cent at $92.31, is set
to post its third straight monthly drop. There was no settlement
because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
"Libya looks like it is getting worse," said Tony Nunan, oil
risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo. "The recent agreement
with Iran resolves some issues like shipping insurance. Exports
won't jump but we could see some small increases."
Libya's oil exports are down to a fraction of capacity due
to seizures of oilfields and ports by militias, tribesmen and
civil servants demanding more political rights or higher pay.
Supply concerns just as winter demand for oil peaks will
keep prices supported, but the outlook remains weak, partly
because a surge in U.S. crude production is reducing the world's
top oil consumer's reliance on imports, Nunan said.
Hopes that more Iranian oil will come back to the market if
it follows through on its commitments may also weigh on oil.
Iran and six world powers clinched a deal on Sunday to curb its
nuclear programme in exchange for initial sanctions relief.
PRICE OUTLOOK
Brent may slide towards $100 a barrel after the peak demand
season ends, Nunan said. If prices fall to around $85, producer
group OPEC may start to cut output to defend prices of around
$100 as many exporters need oil at that level to support their
budgets.
"Saudi Arabia has been pumping very high volumes to keep the
market well supplied," Nunan said. "They can easily reduce
output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) if prices start to
fall too low."
U.S. crude oil output last week exceeded 8 million bpd for
the first time since January 1989, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration. That helped push up crude stocks by
almost 3 million barrels to 391 million barrels, their highest
for November since records began in 1982.
The continuous rise in stockpiles, even though refineries
ramp up runs to meet winter demand, is weighing on the U.S.
benchmark, or WTI, just as Brent remains supported. That is
widening the difference between the two to nearly $20 a barrel,
just off highs touched in March.
"WTI is in a world of its own," Nunan said. "We had thought
that it had reconnected to the rest of the world, but looks like
it has not. There is just so much local production, it is
pushing light crude imports."
A bullish target at $112.49 per barrel has been aborted for
Brent oil, while U.S. oil is expected to drop
more to $90.56 per barrel, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)