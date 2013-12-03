* OPEC expected to keep production target unchanged
* U.S. crude stocks seen falling 600,000 barrels last week
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Brent crude held steady above
$111 a barrel on Tuesday on an improving demand outlook after
recent strong global economic data and on worries of lower
supplies.
Oil prices surged on Monday to 11-week highs after data
showed U.S. factory activity expanded last month at its fastest
pace in 2-1/2 years. That came after a report showing
manufacturing growth in China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer,
hit an 18-month high in November.
"Demand has been steadily growing in the United States, and
China's economy is recovering. We could see a further increase
in demand next year," said Yusuke Seta, a commodity sales
manager at Newedge in Tokyo.
Brent crude for January delivery was unchanged at
$111.45 a barrel at 0314 GMT, after settling $1.76 higher in the
previous session. U.S. crude was up 25 cents at $94.07 a
barrel, after settling up $1.10 on Monday.
Brent was also supported by news that two cargoes of Urals
crude for December loading had been cancelled from the Baltic
ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, after Russia approved a boost of
deliveries to Belarus.
OPEC OUTPUT TARGET UNCHANGED?
Ministers from OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Algeria
indicated on Monday that the oil cartel was likely to keep its
production target of 30 million barrels per day unchanged for
the first half of 2014 at a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday.
"The market is in the best situation it can be, demand is
great, economic growth is improving," Saudi Arabian Oil Minister
Ali al-Naimi said.
Investors will also watch U.S. third-quarter GDP data due on
Thursday and non-farm payrolls for November due Friday for clues
on whether improvements in the world's biggest economy could
prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce tapering of its
monetary stimulus at its meeting on Dec. 17-18.
In another important indicator of demand in the United
States, commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have
dropped an average of 600,000 barrels in the week ended Nov. 29,
a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
Data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) last week showed that crude oil inventories rose by 3
million barrels for the week to Nov. 22, to the highest level
for November on records dating back to 1982.
The Reuters poll came ahead of weekly inventory reports from
industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) due at 2130
GMT and the EIA due on Wednesday.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)