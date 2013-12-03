* OPEC expected to keep production target unchanged
* API reports surprise 12.4 mln-barrel drop in crude stocks
* Coming up: U.S. EIA data, Wednesday 1530 GMT
(Updates with API data)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Dec 3 U.S. oil futures rose more than
$2 a barrel to a four-week high on Tuesday for a third straight
session of gains on ideas the January start-up of a pipeline
from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Gulf Coast would drain crude
stocks at the giant storage hub.
Ahead of a Wednesday meeting of the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), at which production
targets are expected to remain unchanged, Iran and Iraq on
Tuesday gave notice of substantial oil output increases to come,
saying others in the producer cartel will need to give way to
make room for them.
TransCanada Corp's 700,000 barrel-per-day
Cushing-to-Port Arthur, Texas, pipeline will begin service on
Jan. 3, the company said in a tariff filing with the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Monday after the trading
session closed for the day.
"Here on our side of the pond, (prices rising are) a delayed
reaction to the initiation of the pipeline that's going to kick
in after the new year," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again
Capital LLC in New York.
The pipeline should draw down inventories at Cushing, the
delivery point of the U.S. oil futures contract, supporting U.S.
crude futures relative to international benchmark Brent crude.
Brent crude for January delivery rose $1.17 to
settle at $112.62 a barrel, after earlier hitting an 11-week
high of $112.93.
U.S. crude, also known as West Texas Intermediate or
WTI, rose by $2.22 to settle at $96.04 a barrel, its largest
daily percentage gain since September 18.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed by more
than $1 to $16.58 from Monday's close of $17.63.
U.S. crude futures briefly were up more than $3 after the
release of data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a
drop of 12.4 million barrels in domestic inventories. That
increase snapped a 10-week streak of builds that had added
nearly 36 million barrels. A Reuters poll forecast a slight
build of 300,000 barrels.
U.S. crude traded up $2.70 at $96.52 a barrel by 4:41 p.m.
EST (2141 GMT).
Stockpiles of distillate fuels, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 540,000 barrels, compared with expectations
for a near 1.8 million-barrel drop, the API data showed.
A more closely-watched report from the U.S. government
Energy Information Administration comes out on Wednesday at
10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).
U.S. crude's three days of gains followed four days of
losses during which the benchmark hit a six-month low of $91.77
a barrel.
That reversal has encouraged crude short sellers to close
their positions ahead of U.S. employment data on Friday, which
they expected to be positive based on strong manufacturing
numbers released on Monday, said Rich Ilczyszyn, founder and
chief market strategist of iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
Spreads along the front of the curve were boosted by the
sharp increase in U.S. oil prices and "showed tremendous
strength," said Jeff Grossman, president of BRG Brokerage in New
York. The spread between April and May futures CLJ4-K4 widened
by 26 cents to settle at 41 cents.
LIBYA, OPEC
In Libya, where protesters have shut most oil fields and
ports and helped support Brent prices, production has risen
slightly in the past two weeks, Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak
said in an interview on Monday.
Exports of just 130,000 barrels per day remained a fraction
of Libya's 1.4 million bpd output only five months ago.
Ministers from OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Algeria
indicated on Monday that the oil cartel at its meeting in Vienna
on Wednesday was likely to maintain its production target of 30
million barrels per day for the first half of 2014.
"The market is in the best situation it can be, demand is
great, economic growth is improving," Saudi Arabian Oil Minister
Ali al-Naimi said.
Investors will watch U.S. third-quarter GDP data due on
Thursday and non-farm payrolls for November on Friday for clues
on whether improvements in the world's biggest economy could
prompt the Federal Reserve to announce tapering of its monetary
stimulus at its meeting on Dec. 17-18.
(Additional reporting by Jeanine Prezioso in New York, David
Sheppard in London, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore;
Editing by Keiron Henderson, Jane Baird, Bob Burgdorfer and
Meredith Mazzilli)