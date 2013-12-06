(Adds analyst's quote, Philadelphia Fed president comments,
updates to settlement prices)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. oil ended with its largest
weekly percentage gain since July on Friday amid hopes for
increased demand following strong jobs data from the United
States, the world's top oil consumer.
The employment report added to a week's worth of strong
economic reports, including an upward revision of third-quarter
gross domestic product growth. Stronger equity markets also
lifted oil prices.
But the gains were curbed by speculation the positive data
would push up the date when the U.S. Federal Reserve begins
unwinding its bond-buying program, which could reduce support
for riskier assets such as oil and other commodities.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Friday
the jobs growth was another reason to taper quantitative easing,
which is another name for the bond-buying program.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 203,000 jobs last month and
the unemployment rate fell to its lowest since November 2008,
the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday.
The November data took into account federal workers who were
counted as jobless in October returning to work after a 16-day
partial shutdown of the government.
U.S. crude initially fell on the jobs report, then
rose to settle 27 cents higher at $97.65 per barrel. The
contract ended with a 5.3 percent gain this week, its largest
weekly percentage gain since July 5.
Prices were boosted after Transcanada Corp said the Keystone
pipeline would be in service by next month to deliver crude from
U.S. storage hub Cushing, Oklahoma, to refining markets.
The U.S. oil market spent Friday consolidating after
reaching a one-month high on Tuesday and adding close to $4 this
week, said Bill Baruch, senior market strategist at iitrader.com
in Chicago.
"We're rangebound, looking for a catalyst," he added.
Brent rose by more than $1 per barrel to a session
high of $112.06 early in the day. The contract settled up 63
cents to $111.61 per barrel.
Brent's $1 rise fueled U.S. RBOB gasoline prices,
which jumped to a two-week high of $2.7545 per gallon. The
contract rose on Friday afternoon, trading 1.9 cents higher at
$2.7316, after news of an upset at Valero's Port Arthur, Texas,
refinery. It settled 1.42 cents higher at
$2.7269.
U.S. oil's rally over the past week caused Brent's premium
to the U.S. benchmark to narrow by as much as $5 to $13.43 per
barrel after the spread reached its highest since March last
week. The spread settled at $13.96 on Friday, widening 36 cents
from the previous session.
While the jobs data supported hopes of a recovering economy
and stronger oil demand, the prospect of the Fed action weighed
heavy on commodity markets.
"The perversity in the market right now is good economic
data makes it likely the Fed is going to pull the punch bowl
sooner rather than later, and that deflates the outlook for
commodities," said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market
research for Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Weather-related production outages also supported prices,
analysts said.
North Sea oil producers cut output and moved staff from some
platforms as a major storm blasted toward mainland Europe in
what meteorologists warned could be the worst weather to hit the
continent in years.
Cold weather also dented oil and gas production in the
United States and could further crimp output in top
crude-producing states, such as Texas and North Dakota.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London and Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Dale
Hudson, Jeffrey Benkoe and Bob Burgdorfer)