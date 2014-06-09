* China's May exports gain steam but imports fall
unexpectedly
* China's commodities imports fall in May on high stocks,
tighter credit
* U.S. recoups jobs lost in recession as economy picks up
* Brent targets $107.77 -technicals
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 9 Brent futures held steady
above $108 a barrel on Monday as healthy Chinese export data and
a solid U.S. jobs report revived hopes of steady growth in oil
demand from the world's top two consumers.
The improved demand outlook is helping put a floor under oil
prices, already supported by supply disruption fears amid
uncertainties over Libyan exports and the geopolitical crisis
over Ukraine. Yet further gains in oil were capped, as China's
crude imports in May fell 9.4 percent from a month ago.
Brent crude gained 3 cents to $108.64 by 0344 GMT,
after settling down 18 cents and declining 0.7 percent for the
week. U.S. oil rose 15 cents to $102.81, extending gains
after ending 18 cents up and finishing the week unchanged.
"China's crude imports were lower, but good overall economic
data and healthy U.S. data are supporting oil. They are the
positives for the market," said Tetsu Emori, a commodity fund
manager at Astmax Investment. "And we have had geopolitical
worries that have kept oil supported."
China's exports gained steam in May on firmer global demand,
beating forecasts to rise 7 percent from a year earlier and
quickening from April's gain of 0.9 percent. The strong gains
overshadow the unexpected fall in imports that possibly signals
weaker domestic demand.
The Chinese data followed close on the heels of solid U.S.
numbers that showed employment returned to its pre-recession
peak, adding to confirmation of a steady improvement in the
world's biggest economy. May marked a fourth straight month of
job gains above 200,000, a stretch last seen in January 2000.
The U.S. data helped bolster Asian shares to their highest
levels in nearly three years, basking in the glow of a record
close on Wall Street.
PRICE OUTLOOK
Yet, these robust gains may prompt a correction in the
equity market, which in turn could hurt oil, Emori said.
"The fundamentals for oil are still good, but any correction
in equity markets may see speculative money flowing out of oil
as well," he said.
While chances of a decline in oil are limited, if there is a
correction, the U.S. contract would face strong support at
$101.50 a barrel, he said. A breach below would see the
benchmark face another floor at $100.50. Brent crude will hold
about $6 higher than its U.S. counterpart.
China, the world's largest consumer of energy, imported
26.08 million tonnes, or 6.14 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude oil in May, bringing total shipments in the first five
months of this year to 128.7 million tonnes.
On a daily basis, crude imports of 6.14 million barrels per
day (bpd) were down 9.4 percent from April's record high, as
refineries cut production during the peak maintenance season.
China's slackening economy, set to grow at its slowest pace
in 23 years, has blunted its oil demand, which dropped to a
seven-month low in April, as refineries scaled back production
for maintenance and exported surplus fuel.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)