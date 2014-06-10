* U.S. crude inventories seen down last week, products build
* China cuts reserve requirement for some banks
* Iran says 6-month extension of nuclear talks may be
necessary
* Libya arrives for OPEC meet with exports at a trickle
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 10 Brent futures rose above $110
a barrel on Tuesday, after posting their biggest daily gain in
nearly two months in the previous session, on hopes of healthy
demand growth from the United States and China - the world's top
two oil consumers.
China's central bank cut the level of reserves banks must
hold for those that have sizeable loans to the farming sector
and small- and medium-sized firms, helping support the economy.
Oil also drew support from expectations of a drop in U.S.
crude inventories, signalling healthy consumption as the summer
driving season gets underway.
Brent crude added 16 cents to $110.15 a barrel by
0247 GMT, after settling up $1.38, the most since April 14. U.S.
oil increased 31 cents to $104.72. It ended $1.75 higher,
its biggest daily gain since April 8.
"We are at a critical little juncture for oil markets with
both benchmarks trying to push above key trendline resistance.
People are getting confident about the global demand outlook,"
said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"China's rate cut decision is another step towards
supporting the domestic economy."
The U.S. benchmark is nearing a key resistance band of
between $104.80 and $105.20 a barrel and a break past the top
end of the range would signal investor expectations of a solid
demand outlook, Spooner said. He pegged support at $100.
For Brent, the first resistance is at $111 a barrel with a
floor at $108, he said.
The expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles of 1.5 million
barrels, according to a preliminary Reuters poll, comes days
after a solid jobs data that showed employment returned to its
pre-recession peak, adding to a recent string of positive
indicators from the world's top economy.
SUPPLY OUTLOOK
The oil market is also keeping an eye on the upcoming meet
of the producer group OPEC.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC), meeting in Vienna on Wednesday, expects its market share
to come under pressure in the next few years as the U.S. oil
boom and other competing sources boost rival supply, making it
harder to accommodate rising Iraqi or Iranian output without a
hefty cutback by Saudi Arabia and Gulf allies Kuwait and the
United Arab Emirates.
The group is widely expected to keep its output quota
unchanged at 30 million barrels per day (bpd) as long as prices
hold around the current levels, which are not too strong nor
very weak, Spooner said. Top exporter Saudi Arabia may step in
to raise output if Brent rises past $120, "which would be
considered too hot by the Saudis", Spooner said.
Investors are also watching the progress of talks between
Iran and world powers in finding a solution to Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme. The talks on curbing the programme in
exchange for an end to sanctions could be extended for another
six months if no deal is reached by a July 20 deadline, a senior
Iranian official said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)