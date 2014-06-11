* U.S. crude stocks rise 1.5 mln bbls, gasoline falls -API
* U.S. May oil output, forecast for 2015 reach new records
-EIA
* Iran says ready for quick oil output increase
post-sanctions
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 11 Brent futures rose towards
$110 a barrel on Wednesday amid expectations of a fall in U.S.
gasoline stockpiles, pointing to a healthy outlook for demand
from the world's top oil consumer.
Oil is expected to trade in a tight range through the day,
drawing support from expectations of rising demand even as
supply prospects look set to improve.
Investors are waiting for confirmation of industry data that
showed U.S. gasoline stocks posted a surprise fall last week,
and are also keeping an eye on the outcome of a meeting of
producer group OPEC.
Brent futures had gained 18 cents to $109.70 a
barrel by 0343 GMT, after sliding 0.5 percent lower. U.S. oil
added 10 cents to $104.45. It rose to an intraday high of
$105.06 in the previous session, inching close to the high for
the year at $105.22, touched in early March.
"Oil demand is likely to be stronger, especially in the
second half of the year, driven by higher consumption in the
United States and China," said Victor Shum, vice-president of
energy consultancy IHS Energy Insight.
"There is more supply as output in North America ramps up,
but that is only offsetting the fall in output in Libya and
elsewhere. Overall, the oil market looks well supported."
Gasoline stocks fell by 441,000 barrels compared with
expectations for a 843,000-barrels gain, data from the American
Petroleum Institute showed. That helped offset the impact from a
rise in crude stocks by 1.45 million barrels, versus forecasts
of a decrease of 1.9 million barrels.
The market is now waiting official data from the Department
of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) for
confirmation and to assess the country's consumption outlook.
Higher demand comes against a backdrop of rising supplies.
Total U.S. crude oil production in May reached the its
strongest levels in 26 years, hitting an average of 8.4 million
barrels per day (bpd), the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said in a monthly short-term energy outlook. It
also said its 2015 forecast of 9.27 million bpd was the highest
annual average level of oil production since 1972.
OPEC, SUPPLY OUTLOOK
Iran put OPEC on notice of its plans to raise output swiftly
with the help of foreign investors immediately after any lifting
of sanctions imposed over its nuclear programme. Oil Minister
Bijan Zanganeh said Iran could increase oil exports by 500,000
barrels per day straight after sanctions were lifted.
But oil prices remained largely unfazed by the expected rise
due to ongoing disruptions in supplies from key exporters and
simmering geopolitical tensions.
"There could be a lot of supply coming into the market if
the situation in Libya improves and if sanctions are lifted on
Iran. But there are a lot of ifs," Shum said.
OPEC, which pumps more than a third of the world's oil, is
meeting in Vienna to agree policy for the second half of the
year. Ministers have said they will leave the output target of
30 million barrels per day (bpd) unchanged, and that the market
is well-supplied.
Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi was not expected in
Vienna until the morning of the meeting itself, but told the
Saudi Press Agency oil prices were suitable for producers,
consumers and the oil industry alike and the group was unlikely
to make any decision on the oil market situation on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)