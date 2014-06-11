* U.S. crude stocks rise 1.5 mln bbls, gasoline falls -API
* U.S. May oil output, forecast for 2015 reach new records
-EIA
* Iraq's Mosul falls to militants, U.S. says situation
'extremely serious'
* Iran says ready for quick oil output increase
post-sanctions
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, June 11 Brent futures rose towards
$110 a barrel on Wednesday on expectations a fall in U.S.
gasoline stockpiles pointed to a healthy outlook for demand from
the world's top oil consumer and that tensions in Iraq will
worsen and crimp supply.
Investors are waiting for confirmation of industry data that
showed U.S. gasoline stocks posted a surprise fall last week,
and are also keeping an eye on the outcome of a meeting of
producer group OPEC, keeping oil in a tight range through the
day, according to analysts.
Brent futures added 24 cents to $109.76 a barrel by
0445 GMT, after shedding 0.4 percent in the previous session.
U.S. oil added 11 cents to $104.46. It rose to an
intraday high of $105.06 in the previous session, inching close
to the high for the year at $105.22, touched in early March.
"Oil demand is likely to be stronger, especially in the
second half of the year, driven by higher consumption in the
United States and China," said Victor Shum, vice-president of
energy consultancy IHS Energy Insight.
"There is more supply as output in North America ramps up,
but that is only offsetting the fall in output in Libya and
elsewhere. Overall, the oil market looks well supported."
The market is watching the unfolding crisis in Iraq, where
an al Qaeda splinter group seized control of the city of Mosul.
The United States said it would support a strong, coordinated
response to the aggression, while Oil Minister Abdul Kareem
Luaibi aimed to assure markets that any state of emergency would
not impact oil exports.
"The stakes are high for the oil market," analysts at
Barclays said in a note. "A big question for the oil sector in
Iraq is whether extremist groups will seek to expand their
attacks from the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline to other energy
infrastructure."
Gasoline stocks fell by 441,000 barrels compared with
expectations for a 843,000-barrels gain, data from the American
Petroleum Institute showed. That helped offset the impact from a
rise in crude stocks by 1.45 million barrels, versus forecasts
of a decrease of 1.9 million barrels.
The market is now waiting official data from the Department
of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) for
confirmation and to assess the country's consumption outlook.
Improved demand comes against a backdrop of rising supplies.
Total U.S. crude oil production in May reached its strongest
levels in 26 years, hitting an average of 8.4 million barrels
per day (bpd), the EIA said in a monthly report.
OPEC, SUPPLY OUTLOOK
Iran put OPEC on notice about its plans to raise output
swiftly after any lifting of sanctions imposed over its nuclear
programme, with Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh saying they could
increase oil exports by 500,000 bpd.
But oil prices remained largely unfazed by the expected rise
due to ongoing disruptions in supplies from key exporters and
simmering geopolitical tensions.
"There could be a lot of supply coming into the market if
the situation in Libya improves and if sanctions are lifted on
Iran. But there are a lot of ifs," Shum said.
OPEC, which pumps more than a third of the world's oil, is
meeting in Vienna to agree policy for the second half of the
year. Ministers have said they will leave the output target of
30 million barrels per day (bpd) unchanged, and that the market
is well-supplied.
