* Brent touches 2-week high at $110.40 on Iraq supply
worries
* Iraq violence could push Brent to $111.50 -analyst
* Libya targets 800,000-900,000 bpd output this year -oil
minister
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, June 12 Brent futures rose above $110
a barrel on Thursday on worries that violence in Iraq could
disrupt oil supplies, while an unexpected draw in U.S. oil
stocks further supported prices.
Brent futures climbed 35 cents to $110.30 a barrel
by 0416 GMT, after earlier hitting $110.40, the highest since
May 29.
U.S. oil gained 18 cents to $104.58 a barrel. The
front-month WTI contract on Tuesday hit $105.06, its highest
since March 3.
There has been a muted response in the oil markets so far to
the situation in Iraq after an al Qaeda splinter group moved in
on Iraq's largest refinery at Baiji, said Ric Spooner, chief
market analyst at Sydney's CMC Markets.
"It reflects the view that people would want to see further
evidence of disruption and more threat to supply," Spooner said.
"There's quite a lot at stake if things do deteriorate."
Brent could climb to around $111.50 a barrel in the next two
days to reflect investors concern over escalating violence in
Iraq, he said.
Iraq's southern oilfield export facilities, which ship about
2.6 million barrels per day (bpd), were "very, very safe", the
country's oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on Wednesday.
This came after al Qaeda insurgents overran Tikrit on
Wednesday, threatening the Baiji refinery, which can process
300,000 barrels per day and supplies most of Iraq's provinces
and Baghdad.
Earlier the militants had seized control of Mosul, Iraq's
second biggest city.
U.S. OIL STOCKS
Oil prices were also supported by last week's 2.6 million
bpd drop in crude inventories, Spooner said. Analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast a 1.9-million-barrel drop.
U.S. crude is expected to hold around $105 per barrel,
Spooner forecast.
"In the short-term I expect a widening of the WTI-Brent
spread reflecting what happens in Iraq," Spooner said.
Investors were also keeping an eye on Libya after oil
minister Omar Shakmak said it aimed to produce 800,000-900,000
bpd this year if output is restored after protests had cut daily
production to under 200,000 barrels.
"The markets are increasingly waiting to see really tangible
evidence that that's going to happen," Spooner said.
Investors were watching as well for the release of key
economic data from the U.S. later on Thursday and figures from
China on Friday for industrial production and retail sales.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Tom Hogue)