* Sunni Islamists solidify grip on northern Iraq
* Little immediate threat seen to Iraqi oil exports
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, June 16 Brent crude rose above $113
per barrel to near a nine-month high on Monday as Sunni
insurgents advanced in Iraq, intensifies concerns over a
potential disruption to oil exports from the second-largest OPEC
producer.
The sudden eruption of violence in Iraq led to a sharp spike
in prices last week, with both Brent and U.S. crude gaining over
4 percent - the most since July and December respectively. The
rally began losing steam from Friday as the market waited to see
if the conflict would threaten oil refineries south of Baghdad.
"It's a bit calmer now because people realize (the militants
are) not just going to just roll right into Baghdad. But still
it looks like the country is headed to civil war, which will
mean a higher risk premium build into oil prices," said Tony
Nunan, oil risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
"This may not mean a stop to Iraqi exports immediately, but
it probably will affect the Iraq's ability to increase their
production rate," he said.
Brent crude for August delivery rose 61 cents to
$113.07 a barrel by 0342 GMT. The July contract, which expired
on Friday, settled 39 cents higher at $113.41 per barrel, the
highest since Sept. 9.
U.S. oil climbed 44 cents to $107.35 per barrel. On
Friday, it rose as high as $107.68 before settling up 38 cents
at $106.91 per barrel, the highest level since Sept. 18.
EXPORTS SAFE FOR NOW
Sunni insurgents on Sunday seized a mainly ethnic Turkmen
city in northwestern Iraq on Sunday after heavy fighting,
solidifying their grip on the north.
Yet for the moment the immediate threat to Iraq's oil
supplies - most of which is hundreds of miles to the south of
the fighting - remains limited, analysts and consultants say.
Northern exports have run at a trickle for months, and few had
expected a rapid recovery.
Should the militants advance south of the capital, analysts
expect them to encounter much greater resistance, while Iraqi
exports from the north are considered safe for the moment as the
major Kirkuk oil hub is held by Kurdish forces.
President Barack Obama said on Friday he needed several days
to determine how the United States would help Iraq deal with the
Islamists' stunning advance. But he ruled out sending U.S.
troops back into combat in Iraq, which U.S. troops departed in
2011 after a bloody, costly war.
In Libya, its western El Feel oilfield has resumed
production after security guards ended a protest that lasted
more than two months, oil ministry officials said, but many
oilfields and ports remain blocked.
Production at El Feel will reach 80,000 barrels a day within
24 hours, an official said on Sunday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will
have to produce a million barrels per day (bpd) more oil on
average in the second half of 2014 to balance the global market,
which will see a steep seasonal spike in demand, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said.
The IEA said in its monthly report it had raised its
estimate of the demand for OPEC crude oil in the second half of
this year by 150,000 bpd from its forecast last month to an
average of 30.9 million bpd.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)