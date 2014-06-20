* Obama to send up to 300 military advisors to Iraq
* Iraq battles to hold biggest refinery
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, June 20 Brent crude held near $115 a
barrel on Friday, close to a nine-month high, and was headed for
its second weekly gain on increased risks of disruption to
supply from Iraq.
Iraqi government forces battled Sunni militants for control
of the country's biggest refinery on Thursday. If the 300,000
barrels per day refinery stays closed, Baghdad will need to
import more oil products to meet its own domestic consumption,
further tightening oil markets.
Fields south of Baghdad, where most of Iraq's 3.3 million
barrels per day (bpd) of oil is produced, as well as exports
remain unaffected. But heavy fighting north of the capital and
foreign oil firms beginning to pull out staff pose a risk to
supplies from OPEC's number two producer.
"This raises the risk of production halts in the near
future, so although there are no disruptions at the moment, we
do see further upside to prices," said Ken Hasegawa, a
Tokyo-based commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan.
Brent crude slipped 9 cents to $114.97 a barrel at
0621 GMT, after ending 80 cents higher at $115.06 a barrel, the
highest settlement since Sept. 6, 2013. The contract was up 1.4
percent for the week, after rising 4.4 percent last week.
The U.S. crude oil contract, which expires on Friday,
increased 14 cents to $106.57 a barrel. The contract settled 46
cents higher in the previous session, but was on course for a
third weekly decline in four.
"Brent is at a high for the year, triggering some short
covering and possibly adding further long positions," said
Hasegawa. "The contract may go to a previous high of around
$117.30 hit last August."
The market is keeping an eye on the situation in Iraq for
more trading cues.
"The south of the country is not beyond the geographic reach
of extremist groups seeking to undermine the government,"
analysts at Barclays said in a note.
"We believe that any significant uptick in unrest in the
south, even if oil facilities were spared, would likely
accelerate the exodus of foreign oil workers out the country."
U.S. President Barack Obama said he was sending up to 300
U.S. military advisers to Iraq.
Speaking after a meeting with his national security team,
Obama said he was prepared to take "targeted" military action
later if deemed necessary, although insisted U.S. troops would
not return to combat in Iraq.
