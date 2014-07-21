* Iran nuclear talks extended, pressure for deal intensifies
* U.S. accuses Russia of complicity in shooting down flight
MH17
* New European sanctions on Russia might heighten oil risk
premium
(Adds U.S. crude inventory poll)
By Lorenzo Ligato
NEW YORK, July 21 Oil prices rose on Monday as
the threat of escalating tension between Russia and the West
over the crisis in Ukraine mounted, while August U.S. crude
zoomed higher prior to its expiry.
Oil initially eased after news at the weekend that six world
powers had extended nuclear negotiations with Iran for four
months and eased sanctions on the Islamic republic, opening up
the possibility of higher Iranian oil sales.
But the bias turned bullish later as Obama piled pressure on
Russian President Vladimir Putin to compel pro-Moscow
separatists to cooperate with an international investigation
into the downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet last week.
"We're pricing in more geopolitical risk because of the fear
of escalating violence in Ukraine," said Gene McGillian, an
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
September Brent gained 44 cents to settle at $107.68
a barrel.
Prompt U.S. oil for August delivery surged by $1.46
to settle at $104.59 a barrel, as traders raced to cover
positions ahead of Tuesday's expiration. September WTI
rose a more modest 91 cents to settle at $102.86 a barrel.
Amidst protracted geopolitical uncertainty, expectations for
large draws in U.S. oil stockpiles also fuelled gains. Analysts
polled by Reuters estimated that U.S. crude stocks decreased 2.8
million barrels in the week ending July 18.
Genscape reported that stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma,
delivery point for the U.S. crude contract fell by more than
900,000 barrels, according to a trade source.
"Expectations that U.S. crude oil inventories will continue
falling on strong refinery runs remains a more confident
motivation for WTI buyers than the geopolitical threats to
Brent-related supply," said Tim Evans, Energy Futures Specialist
at Citi Futures in New York.
GEOPOLITICAL ANGST
Investors remained on edge over the crisis between Moscow
and the West after the downing of a civilian airliner over
Ukraine last week. Increasing pressure from Europe could lead to
further sanctions against Russia, raising the specter of supply
disruptions from one of the world's top oil producers.
Meanwhile, Libya also remained in focus after heavy fighting
between militias erupted around Tripoli airport on Sunday.
Despite a slight reduction in output at the El Feel
oilfield, Libya's output reached around 555,000 barrels per day
last week.
"The risk premium is starting to rebound back into U.S.
crude," said Richard Hastings, macro strategist at Global Hunter
Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Editing by Phil Berlowitz)