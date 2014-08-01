* Atlantic basin crude supply ample; refinery demand slack
* Major WTI consumer shuts U.S. refinery for four weeks
* U.S. non-farm payrolls for July up 209,000, lower than
expected
(Updates prices to settlement, adds Brent-WTI spread, rewrites
throughout)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Brent and U.S. crude futures
tumbled on Friday to the lowest settlement prices in months, as
oversupply in the Atlantic basin and low demand outweighed
worries over political tensions in the Middle East, North Africa
and Ukraine.
Oil prices ended the week down more than 3 percent, as
forecasts for a supply glut in West African and European markets
dragged Brent below $105 a barrel and U.S. crude below $98.
"Since June 23, the market's been going down," said Andy
Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York. "This
looks like an extension of a pretty significant bear market."
Brent crude slid $1.18 to settle at $104.84 a
barrel, its lowest settlement since April 2.
U.S. crude fell 29 cents to settle at $97.88 a
barrel, the lowest settlement since Feb. 6. U.S. crude notched
its biggest weekly decline since January, almost 4.5 percent.
U.S. crude's discount to Brent CL-LCO1=R closed at $6.96.
U.S. RBOB gasoline prices led the complex lower, settling at
$2.7443 a gallon, then fell more in post-settlement trading,
hitting the lowest since February.
Putting additional pressure on the market, an outage at the
115,000-barrel-per day Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery, a major
crude consumer, could last up to four weeks.
The front of the Brent futures price curve is trading at a
heavy discount to later barrels in a formation known as a
contango. This discount has now lasted longer than any since
early 2011, reflecting "weak physical demand and an oversupplied
Atlantic Basin," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Longson said.
Meanwhile, worries over geopolitical risks to oil supply
have eased despite escalating violence in parts of the Middle
East and North Africa.
OPEC's second largest producer, Iraq, is battling an Islamic
insurgency in the north and west. The conflict threatens to
split the country, but has yet to have an impact on near-record
oil exports from the south.
Baghdad is also embroiled in a dispute with Iraqi Kurdistan
over oil exports via Turkey.
In Libya, oil output remains steady around 500,000 bpd, down
from 1 million bpd in 2012, following weeks of clashes between
rival militias.
Energy investments in Russia also faced delays after
sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union
limited access to funds.
Oil prices hardly moved after data showing U.S. job growth
slowed more than expected in July. Non-farm payrolls increased
only by 209,000 last month, after surging by 298,000 in June,
the Labor Department said on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Rowena Caine in London, Florence Tan
in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Johnson, Lisa Von Ahn, Tom
Brown and David Gregorio)