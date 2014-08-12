(Refiles story to fix typo in the 8th paragraph)

* No threat to supply seen in Iraq, Ukraine conflicts

* Possible U.S. crude drawdown could reverse losses

By Seng Li Peng

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Brent crude extended losses for a third straight session, dropping towards $104 a barrel on Tuesday as new political tension on the streets of Baghdad were seen as holding little threat to the OPEC producer's oil output.

Iraq on Monday named Haidar al-Abadi as the new prime minister to end the eight-year rule of Nuri al-Maliki, but Maliki has refused to go and deployed special forces to force a dangerous political showdown in Baghdad.

U.S. President Barack Obama said the naming of Abadi was an important stride for Iraq towards rebuffing Islamic State militants, who have overrun large swathes of northern Iraq.

Maliki said the decision was a "dangerous violation" of the constitution and vowed to "fix the mistake".

Oil markets are not reacting because there has still not been any supply disruptions, said Ankit Pahuja, a commodity strategist with investment bank ANZ .

September Brent crude slipped 20 cents to $104.48 a barrel by 0332 GMT. The contract on Monday fell 34 cents to close at $104.68.

U.S. crude fell 23 cents to $97.85 a barrel.

"In terms of the physical side of things, particularly for Brent, there's pretty high inventories at the Atlantic Basin at the moment and that's holding back gains," said Pahuja.

Iraq is OPEC's second-largest oil producer and signs of disruption to its oil supplies would lift the oil market, as seen in mid-June when violence in the country - as well as in Ukraine and Libya - helped to send Brent above $115 a barrel.

Oil production from Iraqi Kurdistan remains unaffected despite an incursion by Islamic State militants along the autonomous region's border, its Ministry of Natural Resources said in a statement on Saturday.

In July, exports from Iraq's southern oilfields held at near record levels of around 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd), with output unaffected by fighting elsewhere in the country.

Tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine have also failed to impact oil markets for now.

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia is sending an aid convoy to eastern Ukraine despite urgent Western warnings against using humanitarian help as a pretext for an invasion.

Ukraine has reported that Russia has massed 45,000 troops on its border, while NATO has said there was a "high probability" Moscow would intervene militarily in the country's east, where Kiev's forces are closing in on pro-Russia separatists.

Egypt, in the meantime, is acting as a mediator for Israeli and Palestinian as negotiators resumed indirect talks on Monday to end the month-old Gaza war, Egypt's state news agency said, after a new 72-hour truce held for a day.

Pahuja said he expects U.S. crude to strengthen on a potential drawdown of stocks.

U.S. commercial crude oil stocks were forecast to have fallen 2.2 million barrels in the week to Aug. 8, a preliminary Reuters survey of six analysts showed on Monday. (Editing by Tom Hogue)