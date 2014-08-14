(Updates prices to settlement)
By Anna Louie Sussman and Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK Aug 14 Crude oil prices fell more than
$2 a barrel on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday, sunk by
weak economic data hinting at softening oil demand and by ample
supplies.
The U.S. crude contract retreated more than 50 cents in a
minute as shares of the exchange-traded U.S. Oil Fund saw
high-volume trading.
U.S. crude fell about 60 cents to a then session low
of $96.03 between 10:50 and 10:51 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT).
At 10:51 a.m., almost 1 million USO shares traded in just
one minute, more than a third of the average 60-day daily
volume.
"The market had never been below $96.55 for the whole month
of August. That was the final straw," said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief
market strategist and founder of iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
"Once we broke that low, people that are long the market
exit the strategy. New sellers come in and get the ball rolling
to the downside."
The United States Oil Fund LP is an exchange-traded security
that tracks the daily prices of West Texas Intermediate light
sweet crude oil, the company's website says.
U.S. crude quickly bounced off that low, before
resuming the retreat. The contract settled down $2.01 at $95.58
a barrel.
Brent and U.S. crude futures were already pressured by weak
European economic data and ample global oil supply, despite
conflicts in Iraq and Libya.
Brent crude for delivery in September settled down
$2.27 at $102.01 after dropping to a low of $101.92 , the lowest
since July 2013.
The October Brent contract lost $2.99 to settle at
$102.07.
The deficit of the September Brent contract to the October
contract, at 78 cents based on Wednesday settlements, narrowed
to settle at 6 cents on Thursday, its smallest discount at
settlement since July 7.
Germany's economy shrank in the second quarter and France
posted no growth, data showed on Thursday, adding to jitters
after the European Union and Russia imposed sanctions on each
other over Ukraine.
"The market continues to grind lower in search of a bottom.
There are growing fears about economic growth, in particular in
Europe and China, and I think you're getting greater
expectations that more Libyan oil is going to hit the market,"
said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
The European news followed data on Wednesday from China that
included a 6 percent fall in July implied oil demand from June,
adding to concerns.
LACK OF DISRUPTIONS
A tanker carrying crude left Ras Lanuf in Libya on Tuesday
and a National Oil Corp official said on Thursday Libya would
resume exports from Es Sider in "a few days".
In OPEC's second-largest producer, advances by Islamic State
militants in the north of Iraq have so far had little impact on
output from its southern oilfields.
"The supply outlook has been pretty rosy. OPEC production
has been pretty good. Supply in Iraq is unaffected," said Phin
Ziebell, economist at the National Australia Bank.
OPEC output rose to a five-month high above 30 million
barrels per day in July and U.S. crude production averaged an
estimated 8.5 million bpd, according to reports on Tuesday from
the International Energy Agency and the EIA.
