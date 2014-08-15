* Russia denies its forces crossed into Ukraine
* Brent premium to U.S. crude jumps back over $8 a barrel
* Brent, U.S. crude post weekly losses
By Anna Louie Sussman and Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Brent and U.S. crude futures
jumped more than $1 a barrel on Friday on news that Ukraine
forces had engaged a Russian armored column on Ukrainian soil.
Ukrainian artillery destroyed a "significant" part of a
Russian armored column that crossed into Ukraine during the
night, Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko told British Prime
Minister David Cameron, according to the presidential website.
Russia, a major oil and natural gas producer, denied its
forces crossed into Ukraine and accused Kiev of trying to
sabotage deliveries of humanitarian aid.
"The market is keeping an eye out for any geopolitical
tensions and that is why we are seeing this spike," said Carl
Larry, chief executive officer at consultancy Oil Outlooks in
Houston.
"We have had a big run to the downside over the last couple
of days so a lot of the shorts are getting nervous," Larry
added.
Ahead of the rally, Brent and U.S. crude futures had posted
modest gains attempting to stabilize after signs of faltering
economic growth and ample global crude supply sent Brent to a
13-month low on Thursday and U.S. crude to its lowest price
since January.
Front-month October Brent crude rose $1.46 to settle
at $103.53 a barrel, after retreating from a session high of
$103.76. The international benchmark lost 1.7 percent on the
week.
The September Brent contract expired on Thursday and fell
$2.27 to go off the board at $102.01, the lowest settlement for
front-month prices since June 2013.
Brent's premium to the U.S. contract CL-LCO1=R increased
to $8.82 a barrel intraday on Friday, the widest spread since
June, but swung back in to settle at $8.21.
U.S. September crude rose $1.77 to settle at $97.35 a
barrel, after hitting $97.41 earlier in the session. U.S. crude
posted its fourth straight weekly loss, down 0.6 percent on the
week.
Money managers, including hedge funds and commodity trading
advisers, cut their bullish bets in crude oil futures, options
and swaps in the week to Aug. 12, the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said on Friday.
The investors cut 18,886 contracts in NYMEX crude, NYMEX
crude financial and ICE WTI crude, decreasing their net long
position to 235,791, the CFTC data showed.
Oil prices were pressured earlier this week by news of OPEC
crude production at a five-month high and Libya's increasing
exports and reopened ports.
Robust U.S. production and government data showing an
increase in the nation's commercial oil inventories also weighed
on crude prices.
